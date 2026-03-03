Daniella Monet Teases 'Special' 'Victorious' Spin-Off — and If Any of the Original Cast Will Be Making a Cameo: 'There's a World Where That Happens'

Article continues below advertisement

Daniella Monet, who played Trina Vega in the Nickelodeon television series Victorious (2010–2013), is thrilled to be reprising her role in the new series Hollywood Arts. "It's so crazy! I remember the first two months I kept going, 'Why me? I can't believe I'm here.' I remember walking onto the set for the first time and seeing our sets recreated. I'm walking with this new cast behind and remember so many emotions hitting me in that moment. I didn't have anyone super familiar to turn to, so that was a wild moment for me to be like, 'Wow, I can't believe this is me here!' The new cast is so stoked. They grew up on the show, so they're like having their own experience," the 37-year-old, who is teaming up with method for "Dump Your Dish Drama," a door-to-door content series tackling real-life dish drama, exclusively tells OK!.

Source: @daniellamonet/Instagram The actress said the new show has been a 'long time in the making.'

Production for Hollywood Arts kicked off last year, and filming has been underway in Vancouver, with episodes landing on Netflix later this year. However, Monet says the show was "a long time in the making." "I was involved, probably a little over a year and a half before it even became a real thing," she adds. "I had a lot of time to process the idea of it actually happening, but when it actually started to pick up speed, and things were starting to fall into place, and we got the green light, that's when it really hit me. I was like, 'I thought this could happen, but now it's really happening!'"

The show, which follows Trina as an unqualified substitute teacher returning to her former high school, is a "big deal" for the actress, who has two kids of her own. "I'm thinking most about the audience who has wanted this show for 15 years; that's my priority," she declares. "I want to give them exactly what they want. We're not dumbing it down; the humor is smart, it's so funny, the talent is insane. One of the things that mattered the most to me was casting because anytime you do a reboot, it's terrifying! You're like, 'I can't mess this up,' and if you get it right, you're one of the few, so I know that's a big responsibility to do this in a way that is right for everyone. Luckily, the writers of the show — Jake Farrow and Samantha Martin — are so smart. There's no one else that could have done it the way we've done it so far." "There are Easter eggs for anyone who watches this show, whether they watched the original or not," she continues. "It's a fresh take, but it's so familiar in all the right ways. I'm watching our pilot so many times, and every time I am laughing. It's so well done because we have put thought into this. We wanted to create a show that's timeless for everyone and will appeal to both new and old audiences. That's what I feel most proud of."

Source: @victoriajustice/Instagram Daniella Monet is still close with her 'Victorious' cast members.

The original cast — Victoria Justice, Leon Thomas III, Matt Bennett, Elizabeth Gillies, Ariana Grande, Avan Jogia and more — will also be popping up in the series. "We've already had that happen! Avan's on a press tour, and he said he wants to come on, Leon's been more than supportive, Matt, Liz, everyone's kind of saying in one way or another they're interested. I think that there's a world where that happens at some point. It's been really special. It's been really healing in a lot of ways, too, just recreating this," she dishes. Over the years, the cast has remained close, and Monet said she feels “lucky” to have formed such long-lasting friendships. "I've been in this business since I was 5 years old, and I have never stayed so close to a cast. There could be weeks we don't talk, but in my heart, I fully have their back, and I support each one of them," she gushes. "It's been cool to see them evolve into the stars they are. They were always so talented. Victorious was a springboard to amplify exactly who they were going to be! When I specifically found out that the show was going to be greenlit, I was like, 'I need to talk to everyone before this goes out into the world.' I needed their blessing. That is what was most important to me. Every single one of them said the kindest things to me. I'll never forget Ari sending a three-minute voice note. That was what I needed. It's kind of weird to do it alone, but initially I was like, 'Wait, is this right?' I had to process that, and they gave me all that confidence I needed."

Source: @daniellamonet/Instagram Many of the original cast members will make cameos.

@netflix i'm freaking the freak out bc Hollywood Arts, a Victorious spinoff, is officially in production!! @daniellamonet HollywoodArts ♬ original sound - Netflix - Netflix

Now, she gets to mentor this "talented" new cast, which features Alyssa Miles, Emmy Liu-Wang, Peyton Jackson and more. "I get to be a part of someone's career from the beginning or see them in casting tapes and be like, 'I think we found a star.' What's crazier is that none of these kids really have any multicam experience. Alyssa gives me the chills. She had never been on TV or a movie outside of one little background job, so when you say breaking talent, I don't know know that it's ever been done in this way. I'm really proud and excited to watch them skyrocket," she says.

The brunette babe says viewers last saw Trina when she was a teenager, but now she's "evolved." "She is Trina. She's still so silly and feels like you just kept watching Victorious. The pilot really teases the show and how it's a continuation of the show," she adds.

Source: courtesy of method products Daniella Monet and her husband split the chores 50-50.

Prior to Hollywood Arts' premiere, Monet, who is married to Andrew Gardner, is starring in "Dump Your Dish Drama," a content series that sees her going door to door to help real-world couples mediate dish drama—the everyday tension that builds up around dirty dishes. "I'm so lucky to be able to do this content because it's right up my alley!" she quips. "I think all of us can relate to dish drama one way or another. I was talking to some friends about their dish drama, and they were saying it got so bad that roommate situations had to change. I did some data research before the campaign and realized that one in two couples actually break up over dish drama! It's a real thing for many people, so we're leaning into it." "There were three different couples; they weren't actors, which made it more exciting for me. There was a lot of consistency in that one person was always more of the dishwasher, and the other is not. Their dynamic was interesting and silly, and we had fun with it! Luckily, we had the supportive method to clean it all up and make it shiny again!"

In Monet's household, she and her hubby have a "conversation" around dishes. "This is something you have to communicate well," she says. "We've been together for so long that we kind of get it now. I am the type that does not go to bed with dirty dishes in the sink — that's a no-go for me. I like to start the day fresh and new. He's the kind of guy who is like, 'We should just let things soak overnight.' I am like, 'That is such an excuse!' If you have the right product, you don't need to soak anything. The next morning, he'll wake up early before I come down and clean the dishes if they haven't been done the night before. That's our dynamic, and it seems to be work because every time I come down, they're done! But we do things 50-50."

Source: courtesy of method products The star loves method's products.

