'Victorious' Spinoff Is Coming! What to Know So Far About 'Hollywood Arts' — Including Cast, Plot and Release Date

When Was the 'Victorious' Spinoff Confirmed?

Source: MEGA Netflix confirmed the 'Victorious' spinoff.

Hollywood Arts High School will open its doors again to a new generation of talented teens in the upcoming Victorious spinoff. On October 24, Netflix officially announced Hollywood Arts, revealing that production for the spinoff has officially kicked off in Vancouver. Nickelodeon also shared the news via its social media pages alongside behind-the-scenes photos from the new series. "As an old-school Victorious fan, we can already tell this soundtrack is gonna eat 🎶🎭 Hollywood Arts, a Victorious spinoff, is officially in production! #HollywoodArts," Nickelodeon confirmed on Instagram.

What Is 'Hollywood Arts' About?

Source: MEGA The spinoff's title is 'Hollywood Arts.'

According to the official logline shared by the streaming giant, Hollywood Arts focuses on struggling actress Trina Vega (Daniella Monet), who "returns to her former high school, Hollywood Arts, as an unqualified substitute teacher, quickly finding herself both clashing with and unexpectedly inspiring a new generation of ambitious and talented students as they learn to find their true path at Hollywood's most elite performing arts school." Monet portrayed the character in all seasons of Victorious, which ran from 2010 to 2013. "Coming back as Trina alongside such a dynamic, powerful cast of newcomers is something I feel very lucky and grateful to do," she said of her return. "Victorious was in a lot of ways life-changing for all of us. Our cast is forever bonded by that experience, and to think that I have an opportunity to steward anything close to that is a feeling I can't begin to describe."

Who Is in the Cast of 'Hollywood Arts'?

Source: MEGA Production for 'Hollywood Arts' has already started.

In addition to Monet, the cast of Hollywood Arts includes Peyton Jackson, Martin Kamm, Emmy Liu-Wang, Erika Swayze and Alyssa Miles. Yvette Nicole Brown is set to make a guest appearance on the spinoff, according to Netflix.

Who Is Behind 'Hollywood Arts'?

Source: MEGA 'Victorious' aired its last episode in 2013.

Aside from starring in the show, Monet is also an executive producer of Hollywood Arts. Jake Farrow and Samantha Martin serve as writers and showrunners. Additionally, Hollywood Arts is executive produced by Farrow, Martin and Jonathan Judge.

When Will 'Hollywood Arts' Be Released?

Source: MEGA Nickelodeon released an update about 'Hollywood Arts.'

Hollywood Arts will premiere in 2026.

Where Can Fans Watch 'Hollywood Arts'?

Source: MEGA All episodes of 'Victorious' Seasons 1 to 3 are available for streaming on Netflix.