NEWS Danielle Fishel Still Has Hair from Iconic 'Boy Meets World' Chop — and It's a Family Keepsake! Source: @daniellefishel/INSTAGRAM Danielle Fishel kept her 'Boy Meets World' hair as a family keepsake. OK! Staff Aug. 2 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Danielle Fishel is taking fans down memory lane with a surprising reveal about her unforgettable role as Topanga Lawrence in Boy Meets World. Nearly 30 years after her character’s iconic haircut, Fishel's mother has preserved a piece of TV history.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Pod Meets World/YOUTUBE Danielle Fishel played Topanga Lawrence on 'Boy Meets World.'

Article continues below advertisement

During a recent episode of "Pod Meets World," Fishel recounted the memorable moment from the Season 4 episode "Hair Today, Goon Tomorrow," where Topanga makes a bold statement by chopping off her long locks. The actress previously shared snippets of her hair with audience members after the dramatic cut, but she later discovered that not all her strands were gone.

Article continues below advertisement

"I have the biggest chunk," Fishel shared, pointing out that her mom kept a piece from that episode among her treasure trove of Boy Meets World memorabilia.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Danielle Fishel shared that her mom kept a memento from that 'Boy Meets World' episode.

Article continues below advertisement

In the episode, Topanga's attempt to reject vanity takes an unexpected turn as she struggles with insecurity following her drastic change. In reality, Fishel had longed to make the cut, but producers insisted they wait for the storyline to catch up with her desire for a "first adult haircut." Eventually, when they agreed to let her go for it, negotiations ensued over how much length to cut.

Article continues below advertisement

"It was an actual negotiation," she recalled. "And there was a lot of stress about whether or not I was gonna listen because [they] knew I had all the power with the scissors in my hands."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Danielle Fishel wanted to cut her hair, but producers delayed it and negotiated the length.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Fans remember the audience gasping as she snipped her real hair, with many eager to snag a piece of the historic moment after the taping.

Article continues below advertisement

However, Fishel isn't interested in giving up any more of her hair. When costar Will Friedle suggested auctioning it off for charity, she quickly dismissed the idea. "Whoever buys that, what do they do with it?" she questioned.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @daniellefishel/INSTAGRAM 'Boy Meets World' lives on through streaming and the 'Pod Meets World' podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

So, Topanga's legendary hair remains in Fishel's garage — a cherished keepsake, destined to stay there until her kids eventually clean house.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Pod Meets World/YOUTUBE During the episode, Topanga's hair story is revealed.