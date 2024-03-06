Home > News NEWS Danielle Vasinova and Other Celebs Prepare for Oscars Source: Nick Tamposi

With the 2024 Oscars fast approaching, anticipation is building for both the awards themselves and the dazzling displays of fashion on the red carpet. Native American-Czech actress Danielle Vasinova is joining the ranks of Hollywood’s best and brightest as they prepare their fashion statements and other pieces for the prestigious awards night. Most, if not all, of the time, celebrities opt for designer pieces that complement their physique or align with their personal brand. The right ensemble can undoubtedly turn heads, which is what Danielle hopes to do on the red carpet.

Fresh from the opportunity of gracing the covers of VOGUE Mexico and Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam, Danielle is keen on showcasing her stylishness as she climbs the ranks of the entertainment industry. The Native American-Czech actress is known in the movie industry through her roles in several films. However, she’s more comfortable in action/thriller roles. She recently starred alongside Jean-Claude Van Damme in Darkness of Man. She’s currently eyeing several designers for her red carpet outfit, but one criteria is important for her: their work should transcend fashion by advocating various social issues through continued efforts.

Danielle is considering Laura Basci, known for consciously sourcing sustainable materials to incorporate in her handmade pieces that combine elegance and strength to exude femininity. Basci has gained industry fame over the years with her work, which numerous celebrities have chosen for various occasions. Some examples are Colombian-American actress Sofia Vergara, who chose the brand for the SAG Awards and to promote her TV show, Griselda, and American actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie, who mixed and matched pieces from the brand to create chic, coherent outfits.

Although nothing is final yet, Danielle promises that she’ll carefully choose the dress for the Oscars night and leverage the platform’s relevance to spark change. Celebrity stylists and fashion houses are already working tirelessly behind the scenes, meticulously crafting show-stopping looks for the biggest night in film. We might see a rise in vintage pieces or gowns crafted from innovative, sustainable fabrics.Designers are also keeping a close eye on current events, and some stars may use their fashion choices to subtly advocate for social causes they care about.

This year's nominees boast a diverse range of films, from thought-provoking dramas to heart-wrenching documentaries. There are ten films vying for the Best Picture Award, namely American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, Barbie, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Oppenheimer, Past Lives, Poor Things, and the Zone of Interest. Coinciding with the 2024 Oscars, Elton John’s annual Academy Awards Viewing Party will also be in full swing, Danielle attending. The event is dedicated to supporting the Elton John AIDS Foundation and essential efforts in reaching marginalized communities who are affected by HIV/AIDS.

Vasinova might also attend the Vanity Fair party with other celebrities to celebrate a night of glitz and glamour, further emphasizing the Oscars’ social relevance. One thing's for certain: with stylists working tirelessly behind the scenes and designers vying to dress Hollywood's elite, the 2024 Oscars red carpet promises to be a night of unforgettable fashion moments.