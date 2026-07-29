Danny DeVito Gives Rare Update on Relationship With Estranged Wife Rhea Perlman

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Danny DeVito is opening up about his enduring bond with estranged wife Rhea Perlman nearly a decade after the pair separated. The actor reflected on how their relationship has evolved over the years, revealing they remain close as they continue to prioritize their family.

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'That's a Good Relationship'

Source: mega Despite separating in 2017, Danny DeVito said he and Rhea Perlman still talk regularly and spend time together with their grandchildren.

Though DeVito and Perlman separated in 2017, they've never divorced, and the actor revealed they continue to spend plenty of time together, talk daily and have weekly meals. "We're always over at her house," DeVito shared with AARP. "We see the grandchildren together, that kind of stuff. So that's a good relationship."

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'We Hit It Off'

Source: mega Danny DeVito recalled the moment he first met Rhea Perlman.

DeVito also looked back on the moment he first met Perlman while performing in off-Broadway productions. One evening, a castmate brought Perlman to see the show. Afterward, the three went out together, and the rest was history. "We hit it off," DeVito said. "We liked off-Broadway stuff. We went to movies all the time. We made little movies together — short films. We had a lot in common, and we fell in love." He also joked about how naturally their relationship developed. "A nice Jewish girl from Brooklyn and an Italian from New Jersey: I cooked, and she ate," DeVito quipped. Perlman moved in with him shortly after they met.

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'It's Really, Really Out There'

Source: mega Danny DeVito also praised his three children and shared how they're carrying on the family's creative legacy.

Speaking about his family, DeVito said he's thrilled that his son Jake and daughter Lucy have taken over as the successor to his original production company, Jersey Films 2nd Avenue. Coming this fall is Drag, a horror-comedy Lucy is starring in. "It's really, really out there," he declared with a laugh. "I like out-there stuff, you know. Obviously." DeVito was equally enthusiastic while talking about his youngest daughter, Gracie, who pursued a different creative path. "She went to RISD, got her master's at CalArts, and is a wonderful artist," he stated proudly.

Words of Wisdom

Source: mega Danny DeVito revealed the simple philosophy that's guided his life and career.