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Danny DeVito Gives Rare Update on Relationship With Estranged Wife Rhea Perlman

image of Danny Devito and Rhea Perlman
Source: mega

Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman married in 1982.

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July 29 2026, Published 11:40 a.m. ET

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Danny DeVito is opening up about his enduring bond with estranged wife Rhea Perlman nearly a decade after the pair separated.

The actor reflected on how their relationship has evolved over the years, revealing they remain close as they continue to prioritize their family.

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'That's a Good Relationship'

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image of Despite separating in 2017, Danny DeVito said he and Rhea Perlman still talk regularly and spend time together with their grandchildren.
Source: mega

Despite separating in 2017, Danny DeVito said he and Rhea Perlman still talk regularly and spend time together with their grandchildren.

Though DeVito and Perlman separated in 2017, they've never divorced, and the actor revealed they continue to spend plenty of time together, talk daily and have weekly meals.

"We're always over at her house," DeVito shared with AARP. "We see the grandchildren together, that kind of stuff. So that's a good relationship."

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'We Hit It Off'

image of Danny DeVito recalled the moment he first met Rhea Perlman.
Source: mega

Danny DeVito recalled the moment he first met Rhea Perlman.

DeVito also looked back on the moment he first met Perlman while performing in off-Broadway productions.

One evening, a castmate brought Perlman to see the show. Afterward, the three went out together, and the rest was history.

"We hit it off," DeVito said. "We liked off-Broadway stuff. We went to movies all the time. We made little movies together — short films. We had a lot in common, and we fell in love."

He also joked about how naturally their relationship developed.

"A nice Jewish girl from Brooklyn and an Italian from New Jersey: I cooked, and she ate," DeVito quipped.

Perlman moved in with him shortly after they met.

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'It's Really, Really Out There'

image of Danny DeVito also praised his three children and shared how they're carrying on the family's creative legacy.
Source: mega

Danny DeVito also praised his three children and shared how they're carrying on the family's creative legacy.

Speaking about his family, DeVito said he's thrilled that his son Jake and daughter Lucy have taken over as the successor to his original production company, Jersey Films 2nd Avenue.

Coming this fall is Drag, a horror-comedy Lucy is starring in.

"It's really, really out there," he declared with a laugh. "I like out-there stuff, you know. Obviously."

DeVito was equally enthusiastic while talking about his youngest daughter, Gracie, who pursued a different creative path.

"She went to RISD, got her master's at CalArts, and is a wonderful artist," he stated proudly.

Words of Wisdom

image of Danny DeVito revealed the simple philosophy that's guided his life and career.
Source: mega

Danny DeVito revealed the simple philosophy that's guided his life and career.

DeVito reflected on what guided him throughout his decades-long career, saying the support of his family and closest friends gave him the confidence to pursue whatever interested him.

"Because of them, I always had a feeling that no matter what I was doing, I could do it, no holds barred," he spilled.

Looking back on his journey in Hollywood, the movie star also shared the advice he'd give aspiring actors.

"Make an impression," DeVito shared. "Walk in there and take over the room, and the rest is history."

As for the philosophy he tries to live by, the actor kept it simple: "Do it with gentleness and extraordinary kindness."

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