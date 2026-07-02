or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > celeb health
OK LogoNEWS

Danny Glover's Daughter Recalls the First Signs Before His Alzheimer's Diagnosis: 'Pieces Were Missing'

danny glover daughter recall first red flag before alzheimer diagnosis
Source: MEGA

July 2 2026, Updated 4:32 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Mandisa Glover is sharing the quiet changes she noticed in her father, Danny Glover, in the years before he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

The Oscar-nominated actor and activist, known for a decades-long career in film and television, received his diagnosis in 2023—but for his daughter, the first signs didn’t come all at once.

Article continues below advertisement

Mandisa Glover Recalled the First Signs She Noticed in Her Father

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Danny Glover was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2023.
Source: MEGA

Danny Glover was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2023.

Looking back, Mandisa said the first signs appeared in 2022, the same year her father received the Academy's Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award for his decades of activism and charitable work.

"The history of my dad is that he remembers every single thing back to 1970, what corner he was standing on, who he spoke to, what they spoke about, what color they were wearing, everything," she recalled in an interview in People.

She continued, "He'd tell you so much about his parents—and I've heard those stories over and over—and pieces were missing," she said. "There would be pieces of the story missing. I said, 'I wonder what's going on.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Mandisa Glover revealed 'pieces were missing' from stories he had told for years.
Source: MEGA

Mandisa Glover revealed 'pieces were missing' from stories he had told for years.

Mandisa also admitted there are good days and difficult ones as she continues to care for the 79-year-old actor.

She said, "I think he's aware sometimes and then sometimes not. I'm sure it's depressing. It's a change in the core of who you think you are or don't think you are."

"It's very hard," she admitted before adding, "You just have to live the day for what it is."

Article continues below advertisement

Marty Glover Says He Has Witnessed Danny's Changes Firsthand

MORE ON:
celeb health

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of Marty Glover admits it's emotional and difficult to watch the progression of Danny Glover's illness.
Source: MEGA

Marty Glover admits it's emotional and difficult to watch the progression of Danny Glover's illness.

The 50-year-old isn't caring for her father alone.

Danny's younger brother, Marty, who lives with the actor, has witnessed the progression of the disease firsthand.

"Everybody thinks he's Mister," he said, referring to the actor's unforgettable performance in The Color Purple. "But he's the greatest guy I ever met in my life," he added

He continued, "You see the deterioration, and you think, 'Wow.' Sometimes you get emotional about it. It's tough, because you don't want to see nobody go through this."

"We just want him to live his best life," Marty said, "like he made us live ours."

Article continues below advertisement

Danny Glover Admits He's Still Adjusting to His Diagnosis

Image of Danny Glover said he does not feel his diagnosis defines the end of his life.
Source: MEGA

Danny Glover said he does not feel his diagnosis defines the end of his life.

Despite the challenges, Mandisa said she tries to focus on what her family still has rather than what they've lost.

"It's either this, or he's not here," she said. "I'm grateful."

For his part, the Lethal Weapon star said he's still adjusting to his diagnosis.

"I'm still not accepting in my mind all parts of it," he admitted. "There are the moments that you keep remembering that validate the fact that you can remember stuff. And there are moments I'll never forget."

"I don't feel like it's the end of my life," Danny said, before adding, "There's work to do."

“I still have my daughter, I have friends. I want to just say, your life continues," he concluded.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @TODAY/YouTube

Danny Glover built a decades-long career across film, television, and stage.

Danny Glover has also been open in the past about other health struggles, including epilepsy. He reportedly experienced his first seizure at the age of 15 and managed the condition with medication for around two decades.

"Each time I got a bit stronger, and the symptoms began to diminish to the point where I was ready to go on stage," he wrote in a blog in 2021, per BlackDoctor.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.