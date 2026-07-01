Danny Glover Reveals Devastating Alzheimer's Diagnosis Ahead of 80th Birthday: 'I Can Live With It'

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Danny Glover is sharing a heartbreaking health update just weeks before celebrating a major milestone birthday. The beloved actor revealed he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2022 and is now speaking candidly about living with the progressive condition.

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Danny Glover Opens Up About His Diagnosis

Source: mega The actor said, 'I can live with it in a sense,' while discussing his diagnosis with Lester Holt.

During an interview with Today's Lester Holt on Wednesday, July 1, Glover, 79, shared that he learned he had Alzheimer's disease shortly after receiving an honorary Oscar in 2022. Despite the life-changing diagnosis, the actor said he is focused on taking things one day at a time. "I can live with it in a sense," Glover said of the disease. "I'm sure as it advances, different things will be different and changing." The health update comes just weeks before the Hollywood star turns 80 on July 22.

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The Actor Remains Focused on Inspiring Others

Source: mega Danny Glover shared that he plans to continue speaking with young people despite his health challenges.

Although he acknowledged the challenges that may lie ahead, Glover made it clear he has no plans to step away from the causes that have defined much of his life. "A big deal is talking to young people and their responsibility," he explained. "[I have] a lot to learn, as well." Glover has spent decades advocating for civil rights and social justice, and his decision to publicly discuss his diagnosis was one he made on his own terms. “I think it’s really important for him to have control of his own narrative, of his own life story,” Glover’s daughter, Mandisa, told Today. “That’s really important. And the time is now. What better time but now for him to speak for himself?" “It’s important because people ask questions sometimes, and I don’t want to be a dishonest person and say, ‘Oh, yeah, everything is all right. It’s all great,’” she added.

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From 'Lethal Weapon' Icon to Humanitarian

Source: mega The 'Lethal Weapon' star received an honorary Oscar just months before learning of his diagnosis.

Glover became a household name in the late 1980s after starring as LAPD detective Roger Murtaugh opposite Mel Gibson in the Lethal Weapon franchise. His character's unforgettable catchphrase — "I'm too old for this s---" — has remained one of the most recognizable movie quotes of all time. Reflecting on the line during a 2016 interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Glover admitted fans still ask him to reference it when signing autographs. "It's one of those lines that's become a phenomenon," he said. "I say, 'What do you want me to put on there?' and they go: 'I'm too old for this s---.' Or they say: 'It's for my dad, so tell him, 'You're not too old for this s---.'" Beyond the blockbuster action series, Glover earned acclaim for numerous television roles and was honored with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award in 2022 in recognition of his decades of charitable and humanitarian work.

Sharing His Story

Source: mega Danny Glover is also an advocate for epilepsy awareness.