Lester Holt Announces 'Big Decision' to 'Step Away' From His Role as Anchor of NBC Nightly News
It's an end of an era.
Longtime NBC anchor Lester Holt confirmed he would be leaving his role at Nightly News to pursue a full-time role elsewhere at the network in a statement released on Monday, February 24.
"I want to share with you a big decision I have made about my future at NBC News. A future that I’m happy to say will keep me here for years to come and doing what I love," he said in a staff note. "After 10 years, 17 if you include my years on the weekends, the time has come for me to step away from my role as anchor of Nightly News."
"It has truly been the honor of a lifetime to work with each of you every day, keeping journalism as our true north and our viewers at the center of everything we do," he added.
He also announced he would be working as an anchor for Dateline in a "full-time capacity" as he hoped to expand his "footprint" and spend hours on subjects he "deeply" cares about as he works with his "enormously talented friends" on the news show.
"A smile comes to my face when I think that with Nightly News, and Dateline, I have now anchored two of the most successful and iconic television news programs in broadcast history," Holt continued. "As a 20-year-old radio reporter on the police beat chasing breaking news around San Francisco, I could never have imagined my career path would unfold in the way it has. What an amazing ride."
Calling staffers at both Dateline and Nightly News a "part of a formidable team," he dubbed them the "greatest group of journalists one could hope to work with" and called his time with them "a true privilege."
"Thank you in advance for your kindness and understanding during this transition," Holt said. "I plan to continue anchoring Nightly through around the start of summer. As we get closer, I’ll of course firm up the date and keep all of you in the loop."
In the meantime, Holt said he would "look forward" to taking part in NBC Nightly News' "send-off" tradition of sharing banana pudding with his colleagues.
"With deep affection and admiration, Lester," he concluded.
Holt first joined NBC News in 2000 and has been named "most-trusted television news personality in America" twice throughout his impressive career.