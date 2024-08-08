Danny Lawn's Journey from Ottawa to International Dance Stardom

Danny Lawn @dannydlawn started his dance training at the relatively late age of 13. He competed in Ottawa, Ontario, until he turned 18, and then he moved to Toronto and quickly made a name for himself by landing a spot as a backup dancer for contestants on CBC's hit summer show, "How Do You Solve a Problem Like Maria?" This opportunity opened doors for Danny, leading him to dance for top artists like Katy Perry and Ke$ha and others.

Professional dance competitions help pick future dance stars. After reaching the Top 14 on CTV's "So You Think You Can Dance Canada" in 2009, Danny's career took off, and he spent time working with Luther Brown, Mia Michaels, Blake McGrath, Sean Cheesman, and Stacey Tookey.

Danny then worked on several music videos after the show, including "Shiver" by Shawn Desman, "Table Dancer" by Keshia Chante, and "The Night" by Blake McGrath. His resume features the 2015 Pan American Games in Mexico, appearances on "Bomb Girls," "Bones," and "Canada's Got Talent," among other shows.