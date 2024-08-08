Danny Lawn's Journey from Ottawa to International Dance Stardom
Danny Lawn @dannydlawn started his dance training at the relatively late age of 13. He competed in Ottawa, Ontario, until he turned 18, and then he moved to Toronto and quickly made a name for himself by landing a spot as a backup dancer for contestants on CBC's hit summer show, "How Do You Solve a Problem Like Maria?" This opportunity opened doors for Danny, leading him to dance for top artists like Katy Perry and Ke$ha and others.
Professional dance competitions help pick future dance stars. After reaching the Top 14 on CTV's "So You Think You Can Dance Canada" in 2009, Danny's career took off, and he spent time working with Luther Brown, Mia Michaels, Blake McGrath, Sean Cheesman, and Stacey Tookey.
Danny then worked on several music videos after the show, including "Shiver" by Shawn Desman, "Table Dancer" by Keshia Chante, and "The Night" by Blake McGrath. His resume features the 2015 Pan American Games in Mexico, appearances on "Bomb Girls," "Bones," and "Canada's Got Talent," among other shows.
Danny has traveled extensively, working with Mia Michaels at JUMP Dance Convention and NUVO Dance Convention. He now teaches and sets choreography at various studios across the country, trains dancers at Club Dance Studio in Phoenix, Arizona, and serves as the convention director of 24 Seven Dance Convention, traveling nationwide.
Dance conventions showcase the best performers in the field and make them accessible to upcoming dancers. Dance conventions, especially the hugely popular and prestigious 24 Seven Dance Convention, for whom Danny has become the de facto public face and ambassador, create a high-energy yet fun-loving atmosphere. Danny embodies that vibe in his Convention performances and workshops. People with a serious love of dance, who come from all over the country to attend these conventions, remember their experiences seeing Danny perform and learning from him precisely because they learn and become better dancers themselves in the process.
Teaching, mentoring, and choreographing further the art form and secure a dancer's career. Expert dancers pass on their knowledge, methods, and excitement, ensuring dance's survival.
Danny is preparing to teach at Dancerpalooza in Los Angeles and host their auditions held on Royal Caribbean Cruise lines. He is popular for being a fun-loving and relatable teacher who leads with positive reinforcement and high energy, even though he invariably sets very high standards and pushes people to challenge themselves and push their own limits. He always tries to ensure that everyone is seen and attended to while also connecting with others and having fun dancing to music they all love.
Judging and selecting dancers at auditions is a no-nonsense business. The process depends entirely on the respect and renown of the person conducting the auditioning. Danny is highly experienced and respected in the field of dance, and he has a well-honed expert instinct and intuition for selecting the best performers. He emphasizes a dancer’s ability to follow directions and quickly learn choreography, while also adding their own flare and personality to the movement.
Danny has also established himself as a top choreographer. The closing number for The Dance Awards Gala is one of Danny's most anticipated projects. "You can expect to see a lot going on—a lot of moving parts, incredibly talented dancers, exciting phrases and transitions, but most importantly, a lot of fun!" he shared. The challenge of choreographing this number each year pushes him mentally, physically, and creatively.
Balancing his numerous roles is a constant challenge. Danny admitted, "I will forever struggle with trying to find balance between my life and my career, but I’m working on it." The long hours and demanding tasks can be draining, yet he remains dedicated to his craft.
Preparation is key for Danny, who relies on yoga stretches to warm up his muscles and thorough practice before performances. "No matter how well I know a routine, I will still review it at least 10-20 times before going on stage," he said, still claiming to being nervous before a performance.
As the director of 24 Seven Dance Convention, his goal is to inspire dancers and contribute to the community. "I’ve been a dancer, demonstrator, faculty member, and studio director. Now, as convention director, I aim to make this event the best it can possibly be for everyone involved!"
Mentoring young dancers and contributing to the dance community makes teachers like Danny famous. He believes that a serious passion for dance and a serious dedication to hard work are the key ingredients for success. "Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard," he often tells his students. A late starter, Danny Lawn became a recognized dancer and choreographer through hard effort, passion, and dedication. As he continues to inspire new dancers, his impact on the dance industry is profound.