How Danny Masterson's Rape Case Took a Toll on His Marriage to Bijou Phillips: A Look Into the Former Couple's Relationship

John Phillips and Genevieve Waite's daughter, Bijou Philipps, met Danny Masterson in a celebrity poker tournament in Las Vegas, where they sat next to each other.

In her interview with Paper Magazine in 2009, Philipps said Masterson caught her attention after he ignored her.

"Every guy at the table was flirting with me but Danny," she said. "He wasn't laughing at my jokes. I was like, 'Who is this Danny Masterson and what does he think he's doing?'"

Shortly after the meeting, they gave it a shot and began dating.