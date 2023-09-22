How Danny Masterson's Rape Case Took a Toll on His Marriage to Bijou Phillips: A Look Into the Former Couple's Relationship
August 13, 2005: Danny Masterson and Bijou Phillips Met at a Celebrity Poker Tournament
John Phillips and Genevieve Waite's daughter, Bijou Philipps, met Danny Masterson in a celebrity poker tournament in Las Vegas, where they sat next to each other.
In her interview with Paper Magazine in 2009, Philipps said Masterson caught her attention after he ignored her.
"Every guy at the table was flirting with me but Danny," she said. "He wasn't laughing at my jokes. I was like, 'Who is this Danny Masterson and what does he think he's doing?'"
Shortly after the meeting, they gave it a shot and began dating.
March 2009: They Got Engaged
Masterson popped the question to Phillips after three-and-a-half years of dating. Their collaborations and projects – including Wake, Made For Each Other and The Bridge to Nowhere – strengthened their relationship.
October 18, 2011: They Tied the Knot
Masterson and Phillips' representative confirmed to People that the then-couple tied the knot at a private castle in the Irish countryside.
February 19, 2014: They Welcomed Their First Child
Over two years after they wed, the pair welcomed their first child, daughter Fianna Francis Masterson. The former Ranch star marked the birth of their baby by uploading a photo on Instagram.
"Hello friends.Beyond thrilled to announce The birth of our daughter Fianna Francis Masterson! Mom and baby are doing amazing," he captioned the post. "You can all refer to me as dj dadpants from now on…"
March 3, 2017: LAPD Launched Probe Into Danny Masterson's Sexual Assault Claims
Following the release of Tony Ortega's blog, the Los Angeles Police Department launched a probe into Masterson's then-alleged sexual assault allegations.
"The Los Angeles Police Department Robbery Homicide Division, Sexual Assault Section, is conducting an investigation involving the actor Danny Masterson," LAPD's Robbery Homicide Division confirmed in a statement. "Three women have come forward and disclosed that they were sexually assaulted by Masterson during the early 2000's."
A representative for the That '70s Show actor dismissed the claims.
April 2017: Bijou Phillips Underwent a Kidney Transplant
Amid the investigation, Phillips underwent a kidney transplant after suffering from kidney disease. Masterson uploaded a photo showing his then-wife holding hands with her kidney donor.
"She was given the gift of an encore by a tall angel," Masterson wrote. "Our daughter will have a mother. We do not take lightly how incredibly fortunate we are. 100 percent successful transplant. Now the real work begins for her to silence any chance of rejection."
The Black and White actress revealed in February of that year that she needed the transplant as she was born with small kidneys.
October 4, 2022: Danny Masterson's Last Post About Their Family
After filling his Instagram page with posts about his life, Masterson marked his final post on the social media platform with a photo featuring the whole family.
"After a long two days in LA it's coming home to these 3 perfect ladies that makes a boy smile," he captioned the post.
May 31, 2023: He Was Convicted With 2 Counts of Rape
A Los Angeles Superior Court jury ruled that Masterson was guilty of two counts of rape, while the third was tagged a hung jury.
According to legal affairs journalist Meghann Cuniff, Masterson did not show much of a reaction after the verdict was read, but his family members were trying to contain their emotions following the heartbreaking revelation.
Meanwhile, Phillips began to cry after hearing the ruling.
"'Can you maintain your composure? I know it's hard. But if not I need you to step outside,' judge tells her," Cuniff wrote on X.
"Masterson was handcuffed at the defense table and is being taken to jail. Judge Olmedo said a remand is standard here. Next hearing is August 4," the reporter continued. "Defense lawyer Phil Cohen is reminding the judge the rapes Masterson was convicted of happening 20 years ago."
September 7, 2023: Danny Masterson Sentenced to 30 Years to Life in Prison
Following a lengthy legal battle, Judge Charlaine Olmedo sentenced him to 30 years to life in prison.
"Mr. Masterson, you are not the victim here," the judge said. "Your actions 20 years ago took away another person's voice and choice. Your actions 20 years ago were criminal, and that is why you are here."
Phillips and other family members were in the courtroom during the sentencing.
September 19, 2023: Bijou Phillips Filed for Divorce
On Monday, September 18, Phillips filed for divorce from Masterson and submitted the request for dissolution of marriage in a Santa Barbara, Calif., court, citing "irreconcilable differences."
TMZ confirmed that she requested spousal support and to "terminate the court's ability to grant support" to her estranged husband. She also asked for full legal and physical custody of their daughter and that their assets be divided as separate property.
"This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family," Phillips' lawyer Peter A. Lauzon wrote in a statement to People. "Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during her most difficult times of her life. Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter. She hopes that everyone will respect her family's privacy in these difficult times."