TRUE CRIME NEWS Danny Masterson Seeks to Overturn Rape Conviction as He Blames His Lawyer for Poor Defense Source: mega Danny Masterson is trying to get his rape conviction overturned. Allie Fasanella Nov. 17 2025, Updated 2:29 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Danny Masterson is blaming his lawyer for a poor defense at his 2023 rape trial, and thus is seeking to have his conviction overturned. The disgraced That '70s Show actor, 49, is claiming his trial attorney, Philip Cohen, failed to call any witnesses to the stand and didn't defend him against prosecutors' declarations about Scientology. According to a petition for habeas corpus filed on Monday, November 17, Masterson “implored (Cohen) to present at least a minimal modicum of defense evidence, but counsel refused."

Article continues below advertisement

How Scientology Played a Role in Danny Masterson's Case

Source: mega Danny Masterson was taken into custody immediately following his conviction in May 2023.

Masterson was sentenced to 30 years in prison in 2023 after being convicted of raping two women in the early 2000s. Scientology came up throughout his trial as prosecutors asserted that the victims were threatened if they went to the police about Masterson, who has been a member of the controversial church since childhood. Prosecutors called ex-Scientologist Claire Headley to testify that the church would only let you go to authorities about an incident if special permission was granted.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Danny Masterson has been a member of the controversial church since childhood.

According to the habeas petition, lawyers for the church wanted Masterson's defense to have Hugh Whitt, another longtime Scientologist, appear at trial to argue against that claim. They did not call him, however. Cohen instead opted to deemphasize Masterson's connection to the church and act like his religion was invoked because prosecutors lacked sufficient evidence. In his closing argument he said, "Why have we heard so much about Scientology?," adding, "Could it be there’s problems otherwise with the government’s case?"

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Petition Claims More Witnesses Should've Been Interviewed for Masterson's Defense

Source: mega Danny Masterson was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

The petition further alleges that Cohen should've spoken to more defense witnesses who might have cast doubt on the credibility of the accusers. “In sum, the jury saw only the tip of the iceberg of available defense evidence in the form of the complaining witnesses’ inconsistent statements while the wealth of directly exculpatory evidence went unused for no viable tactical reason,” the petition states.

Danny Masterson Previously Appealed His Rape Conviction In December 2024

Source: mega Danny Masterson's lawyer claimed his clients 'rights were 'violated' at trial.