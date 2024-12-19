or
Danny Masterson Appeals Rape Conviction as Actor Claims His Right to a 'Fair Trial' Was 'Violated' Amid Life-Long Prison Sentence

Danny Masterson was convicted in 2023 of raping two women 20 years prior.

Dec. 19 2024, Published 8:40 a.m. ET

Danny Masterson is fighting against spending the rest of his life behind bars.

The That '70s Show star officially appealed his rape conviction after he was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison last year.

The famed actor appealed the jury's guilty verdict more than one year after his conviction.

In a 246-page document released by his lawyer Cliff Gardner on Wednesday, December 18, Masterson's attorney claimed several errors and biases "violated" his client's "rights to confrontation and a fair trial."

In a statement shared to Gardner's website, the renowned lawyer said there were two "fundamental flaws" in Masterson's conviction — insisting his trial "was rife with erroneous judicial rulings that skewed the jury’s view of the evidence against him" while additionally alleging "there was a stunning amount of exculpatory evidence which was never presented to the jury."

Danny Masterson's lawyer said the actor's right to a 'fair trial' was 'violated.'

The recent appeal "represents only one part of Danny’s challenge to his convictions," Gardner declared, noting the 48-year-old's habeas lawyer "will be following up" with the submission of documents exposing "additional defects in the trial process."

Masterson's lawyer revealed he is working toward "Danny's complete exoneration" after he was convicted in 2023 of raping two women 20 years prior.

Danny Masterson is serving 30 years to life in prison.

In the lengthy court submission regarding The Ranch star's appeal, his attorney claimed "Mr. Masterson knew both women socially and the s-- was consensual."

Gardner also argued both of the alleged victim's testimonies "changed dramatically over the years."

Masterson — who shares his daughter, Fianna, 10, with estranged wife Bijou Phillips — is currently locked up at California's Men's Colony in San Luis Obispo.

Despite standing by the Yes Man actor's side throughout the entirety of his trial and retrial, Phillips filed for divorce from Masterson in September 2023 after nearly 12 years of marriage — the very same month the dad-of-one was found guilty of raping two women and sentenced to 30 years to life behind bars.

Bijou Phillips filed for divorce from Danny Masterson shortly after he was convicted of raping two women in September 2023.

At the time, Phillips — who requested full legal and physical custody of their little girl — shared a statement via her lawyer explaining the actress' decision to end her marriage.

"Ms. Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time. Her priority remains with her daughter," the Havoc star's lawyer Peter A. Lauzon told People.

He continued: "This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family. Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during her most difficult times of her life. Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter."

Masterson's initial 2022 rape trial was ruled a mistrial after the jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict. While his 2023 trial resulted in two rape convictions, a third count of rape was dismissed for the same reason.

