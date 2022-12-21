Danny Pintauro Reveals He Had 'Iffy Moments' With Alyssa Milano On The Set Of 'Who's The Boss?': 'I Didn't Take It Personally'

Pintauro also pointed out that he had a bone to pick with some of the producers about his character.

"Overall it was great. In the final seasons of the show, some trauma was created because the producers didn't know what to do with me. There's this kid who's different and probably gay, and I can just imagine them trying to write scripts and being like, 'We could have him have a girlfriend but no one would believe that.' In hindsight, I didn't understand why they had such a hard time finding good material for me," the Hollywood star, who was outed for being gay in 1997, recalled. "It was always the same thing. I'm a talented actor, and I've been in some really dramatic stuff."

"It was really just the work, and how they thought, 'We don't know what to do with him,'" he added.