Danny Pintauro Reveals He Had 'Iffy Moments' With Alyssa Milano On The Set Of 'Who's The Boss?': 'I Didn't Take It Personally'
While playing Jonathan Bower on Who's the Boss in the '80s, actor Danny Pintauro got along with most of his cast members, but he remembers not always seeing eye to eye with Alyssa Milano, who played Samantha Micelli.
"It couldn't have been a better experience. We really did come together as a family. We did Christmas gifts. I got Judith Light 'Merry Christmas, Mom' stuff, and I got Katherine Helmond grandma stuff. I loved being there, but Alyssa and I had iffy moments — that was really because she was a teenager, and I was the younger brother. She was like, 'Get out of here!' and slammed the door in my face. There was no malice to it, just older sister/younger brother things," 46-year-old said on David Yontef's podcast, "Behind the Velvet Rope."
Fortunately, Pintauro didn't take "it personally" and chalked it up to "just little brother/older sister stuff."
Pintauro also admitted that he and Milano, 50, never created a relationship while filming. "She was the one person I talked to the very least for at least 10 years after Who's the Boss, solely because we just never developed that sort of bond," he said. "When she found out I came out as HIV positive, and she was totally caught off guard. She had this bit of a teary moment while on The View."
However, things changed later on. "Right after that episode, I got a text from her, and our relationship developed a lot more," he noted.
Pintauro also pointed out that he had a bone to pick with some of the producers about his character.
"Overall it was great. In the final seasons of the show, some trauma was created because the producers didn't know what to do with me. There's this kid who's different and probably gay, and I can just imagine them trying to write scripts and being like, 'We could have him have a girlfriend but no one would believe that.' In hindsight, I didn't understand why they had such a hard time finding good material for me," the Hollywood star, who was outed for being gay in 1997, recalled. "It was always the same thing. I'm a talented actor, and I've been in some really dramatic stuff."
"It was really just the work, and how they thought, 'We don't know what to do with him,'" he added.