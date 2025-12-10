Daphne Joy Taunts Exes Sean 'Diddy' Combs and 50 Cent as She Exposes Her Butt in Latex Thong: See the Hot Photos
Dec. 10 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Daphne Joy is making her exes Sean “Diddy” Combs and 50 Cent see what they're missing.
The influencer, 38, stripped down into a black latex corset and matching thong as she posed seductively to Christmas-themed music in an Instagram Reel posted via Instagram on Tuesday, December 9.
Daphne Joy Posed in Latex
“🥰♥️🎄✨,” she captioned the sultry footage. In the clip, Joy danced in her living room as she tousled her hair and gave the camera a seductive stare.
“Adds her to wish list,” one adoring fan wrote in the comments section.
Meanwhile, another follower added, “i love love love me some @daphnejoy always have. been following for years.”
“If they're going to talk.. give their a----- something to talk about!! 🔥🔥👏,” a third chimed in.
Daphne Joy Dated Diddy and 50 Cent
Joy shared the sultry video while Combs, 56, and 50 Cent (real name: Curtis Jackson) – two men she’s been romantically linked to – dominate headlines.
Earlier this month, 50 Cent’s Netflix documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, premiered and has stayed on top since its debut.
- 50 Cent Seeks Full Custody of 12-Year-Old Son From Baby Mama Daphne Joy After She Was Named in Sean 'Diddy' Combs Scandal
- Daphne Joy Shows Off Her Unbelievable Bikini Bod On The Beach In Miami With Son Sire Jackson — See Pics!
- Jason Derulo's Girlfriend Daphne Joy Shows Off Butt And Boobs In Nearly Nude Swimsuit – See The Sexy Photos!
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Daphne Joy Was Mentioned in Diddy Lawsuit
Joy dated the Get Rich or Die Tryin' actor, 50, from 2011 to 2012, and they share an 11-year-old son, Sire Jackson. She was believed to be dating Diddy in 2021 after the two were spotted holding hands in South Florida.
In March, the rapper filed for full custody of Sire after his ex was named a "s-- worker" in a lawsuit against Combs. That same month, Joy denied the allegation and accused her ex of sexual and physical assault. The Power star responded by suing for defamation, but dropped the lawsuit in September 2024.
Daphne Joy and 50 Cent's Relationship Remains Heated
"Everything is a joke to you until our safety is compromised, which is happening now. You are wreaking real havoc, frenzy, and chaos onto people's lives. How would u feel if Sire was the one in handcuffs? For nothing," she wrote in a heated post dedicated to her ex in March 2024. "I wouldn't wish this on any woman. God hears me, and that's all that matters."