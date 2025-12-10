or
Daphne Joy Taunts Exes Sean 'Diddy' Combs and 50 Cent as She Exposes Her Butt in Latex Thong: See the Hot Photos

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Daphne Joy and 50 Cent
Source: MEGA; @daphnejoy/Instagram

Daphne Joy taunted her by stripping down into a corset and thong as the rapper's Netflix documentary dominates headlines.

Dec. 10 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Daphne Joy is making her exes Sean “Diddy” Combs and 50 Cent see what they're missing.

The influencer, 38, stripped down into a black latex corset and matching thong as she posed seductively to Christmas-themed music in an Instagram Reel posted via Instagram on Tuesday, December 9.

Daphne Joy Posed in Latex

Photo of Daphne Joy stripped down into a black latex thong and corset.
Source: MEGA

Daphne Joy stripped down into a black latex thong and corset.

“🥰♥️🎄✨,” she captioned the sultry footage. In the clip, Joy danced in her living room as she tousled her hair and gave the camera a seductive stare.

“Adds her to wish list,” one adoring fan wrote in the comments section.

Meanwhile, another follower added, “i love love love me some @daphnejoy always have. been following for years.”

“If they're going to talk.. give their a----- something to talk about!! 🔥🔥👏,” a third chimed in.

Daphne Joy Dated Diddy and 50 Cent

Photo of Daphne Joy is known for her relationship with Sean 'Diddy' Combs and 50 Cent.
Source: MEGA

Daphne Joy is known for her relationship with Sean 'Diddy' Combs and 50 Cent.

Joy shared the sultry video while Combs, 56, and 50 Cent (real name: Curtis Jackson) – two men she’s been romantically linked to – dominate headlines.

Earlier this month, 50 Cent’s Netflix documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, premiered and has stayed on top since its debut.

Daphne Joy

Daphne Joy Was Mentioned in Diddy Lawsuit

Photo of Daphne Joy was named a 's-- worker' in a lawsuit against Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
Source: MEGA

Daphne Joy was named a 's-- worker' in a lawsuit against Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

Joy dated the Get Rich or Die Tryin' actor, 50, from 2011 to 2012, and they share an 11-year-old son, Sire Jackson. She was believed to be dating Diddy in 2021 after the two were spotted holding hands in South Florida.

In March, the rapper filed for full custody of Sire after his ex was named a "s-- worker" in a lawsuit against Combs. That same month, Joy denied the allegation and accused her ex of sexual and physical assault. The Power star responded by suing for defamation, but dropped the lawsuit in September 2024.

Daphne Joy and 50 Cent's Relationship Remains Heated

Photo of Daphne Joy has been known to publicly address 50 Cent.
Source: MEGA

Daphne Joy has been known to publicly address 50 Cent.

"Everything is a joke to you until our safety is compromised, which is happening now. You are wreaking real havoc, frenzy, and chaos onto people's lives. How would u feel if Sire was the one in handcuffs? For nothing," she wrote in a heated post dedicated to her ex in March 2024. "I wouldn't wish this on any woman. God hears me, and that's all that matters."

