Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock Perform Secret Set at New York's Hottest New Comedy Club Restaurant The Stand

The laughs were in full swing this past weekend at New York City's hottest comedy bar and restaurant The Stand, with A -list comedians Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock making a surprise visit to perform a stand up set for a very surprised and enthusiastic crowd.

Chappelle made his surprise visit on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights of the past weekend, taking the stage for his surprise stand-up set just after 11 p.m., with the Friday night's crowd getting an extra special comedy treat with Rock joining Chappelle on stage for his set.

The appearance of these two comedy legends at The Stand cements the establishment as a hugely popular hotspot for comedians in New York City, and is shaping up to be the perfect spot to drop by for some hilarious stand-up comedy, and to catch a surprise appearance from one of your favorite comedians.