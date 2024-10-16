Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock Perform Secret Set at New York's Hottest New Comedy Club Restaurant The Stand
The laughs were in full swing this past weekend at New York City's hottest comedy bar and restaurant The Stand, with A -list comedians Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock making a surprise visit to perform a stand up set for a very surprised and enthusiastic crowd.
Chappelle made his surprise visit on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights of the past weekend, taking the stage for his surprise stand-up set just after 11 p.m., with the Friday night's crowd getting an extra special comedy treat with Rock joining Chappelle on stage for his set.
The appearance of these two comedy legends at The Stand cements the establishment as a hugely popular hotspot for comedians in New York City, and is shaping up to be the perfect spot to drop by for some hilarious stand-up comedy, and to catch a surprise appearance from one of your favorite comedians.
The Stand is more than just your average comedy club – it's a proving ground for comedy legends, from Chapelle to Rock. Some of the biggest names in the business have even graced the stage recently, including Hannah Berner, SNL's Marcello Hernandez and Bill Burr.
You never know who will turn up for a surprise set at The Stand, where management are committed to showcasing top-tier talent, so you can always expect a top quality show full of plenty of laughs.
The Stand also nurtures up-and-coming comedians through the "Frantic" show and open mic nights, giving audiences a chance to discover the next generation of comedy stars.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Forget braving the cold for separate dinner and comedy plans as The Stand is the ultimate entertainment destination, offering a perfect blend of laughter, delicious food and cozy vibes all under one roof.
Whether you're looking for a date night, a fun outing with friends, or a solo escape from the winter chill, The Stand works as a perfect hotspot to not only take in some great comedy, but also indulge in incredible food and tasty craft cocktails that'll make you more than happy to order over the classic "two drink minimum" rule comedy clubs are known for.
In addition to comedy, upstairs at The Stand Taverna there's a delicious dining menu to order from before or after the show.
The Stand Taverna offers pre-show prix fixe menu for just $50 per person and you can even priority seating for the comedy show!
Special events include the sold-out Sunday Supper series with Chef Stephen Cusato, where you can enjoy a multi-course Italian feast and a lively discussion with comedians.
With a new fall and winter menu, a cozy atmosphere, and no drink minimums or outdoor waits, The Stand is the perfect place to escape the cold and enjoy a night of laughter and good food, and as audiences on the weekend gleefully discovered, you just never know who you might see take the stage!