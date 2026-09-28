Dave Grohl Reveals Wife's Blunt Reaction When He 'Started Crying' Before Accepting Vanguard Honor at 2026 VMAs

Article continues below advertisement

Dave Grohl opened up about how his wife, Jordyn Blum, reacted when he started crying ahead of receiving the Vanguard Award at the 2026 VMAs. Grohl was honored alongside his fellow Nirvana bandmates during the ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 27.

Article continues below advertisement

What Dave Grohl's Wife Said to Him Before Accepting the Vanguard Award

Source: CHRISTOPHER POLK/CBS ©2026 CBS BROADCASTING, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Nirvana accepted the Vanguard Award at the VMAs.

After the awards ceremony, Entertainment Tonight asked the Foo Fighters frontman, "What does it mean to accept the Vanguard Award tonight?" Grohl replied, "I mean, honestly, during the presentation, I started crying. And my wife is sitting next to me and she's like, she's looking at me and she's like, 'Aww!' but at the same time like, 'Get your f-----' s--- together.'"

Article continues below advertisement

The Living Members of Nirvana Accepted the Award

Source: CHRISTOPHER POLK/CBS ©2026 CBS BROADCASTING, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Krist Novoselic gave the acceptance speech on behalf of Nirvana.

Grohl accepted the Vanguard Award for lifetime achievement alongside former band members Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear. Nosovelic was tasked with making their collective acceptance speech, telling the audience, "Thank you very much to Nirvana's fans around the world, and to everyone at MTV." He went on to list some of the Nirvana music videos that were shown prior to their acceptance. "The ideas for those videos all grew out of the vision of one of the greatest artists of all time, Kurt Cobain," Nosovelic said to a symphony of cheers. "Kurt was one of one. None of us could have imagined that our band, our sound or our aesthetic would mean so much to so many people, but ultimately the music had a life of its own. It charted its own course."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @MTV/YOUTUBE Nirvana honored late band member Kurt Cobain.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

He continued, "Nirvana continues to resonate so deeply, because people are still hungry for authenticity. For something real. Something uncompromising. Something that tells you it's just OK to come as you are. Kurt would have loved that legacy. Thank you all so much."

Article continues below advertisement

Dave Grohl's Cheating Scandal

Source: AB1 / WENN / MEGA Dave Grohl fathered a child outside of his marriage.

While Blum is supportive today, Grohl and his spouse hit a rough patch after her husband admitted to fathering a child with another woman. Writing on Instagram in September 2024, Grohl confessed, "I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together." Grohl and Blum share children Violet, 20, Harper, 17, and Ophelia, 12, per People.

Kurt Cobain's Tragic Passing

Source: HUGO DIXON/CAPITAL PICTURES / MEGA Kurt Cobain tragically passed away in 1994.