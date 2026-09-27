Dave Grohl Is All Smiles With His Wife and Kids at the 2026 VMAs 2 Years After Cheating Scandal
Sept. 27 2026, Updated 8:02 p.m. ET
The 2026 VMAs were a family affair for Dave Grohl, his wife, Jordyn Blum, and his kids — two years after the rocker admitted he fathered another child outside of his marriage.
In new photos, the singer, who sported an all-black outfit, was all smiles as he leaned on his daughter, who stood next to his wife and other daughter.
The Scandal Erupts
In September 2024, the Foo Fighters frontman announced via Instagram that he had not been faithful to his wife.
"I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness," he said in a statement. "I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her."
Dave Grohl Went to Therapy
The duo, who met in 2001 and married in 2003, share three daughters and almost broke up. However, they were able to work through issues, with Grohl even going to therapy.
“I’ve been in therapy six days a week for 70 weeks,” he told The Guardian. “I did the math the other day: over 430 sessions.”
“I had to turn everything off, one of those things being my concern for what other people think,” he continued. “Being able to shut off that part of yourself can be sometimes a very healthy exercise in considering life within your immediate radius. Not giving all of that so much currency within yourself that it can completely destroy yourself.”
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'She's Forgiven Him'
A source added the couple is in a good spot.
“She's forgiven him,” the source said of Blum. “They never wanted a divorce though — the idea of splitting up their family was too sad for both of them. They love their girls and they're both great parents.”
Blum “was initially distraught, but the betrayal was painful for both of them,” and Grohl “felt terrible and begged her to forgive him,” the insider noted, adding Blum is “surrounded by friends who believe in marriage and encouraged her to fight for it.”
“He knows he messed up,” another insider dished at the time. “It’s one of those situations where you don’t realize what you have until you’re about to lose it. He doesn’t want to lose his family.”