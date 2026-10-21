David Beckham Shares Sweet Moment With Daughter Harper, 15, During Father-Daughter Road Trip: Photo
Oct. 21 2026, Updated 12:08 p.m. ET
David Beckham and his youngest child, Harper Beckham, recently embarked on a scenic father-daughter getaway, as captured in a sweet photo posted to his Instagram account on Tuesday, October 20.
The former soccer star, 51, gave fans a glimpse into his coastal getaway, sharing a sun-soaked selfie featuring his 15-year-old daughter, Harper, planting a sweet kiss on his cheek with the beach in the background.
Captioning the post "road trip with Daddy ☀️," the Inter Miami co-owner appeared to be taking advantage of the school half-term break to enjoy some quality father-daughter time with Harper.
Victoria Beckham Expressed Her Love for the Family Moment
His wife and Harper's mother, Victoria Beckham, quickly showed her appreciation for the endearing father-daughter snapshot by dropping a trail of red heart emojis in the comments section.
Fans also flooded the comments section with supportive messages, praising the pair's close father-daughter bond and emphasizing the importance of spending quality time together as Harper grows up in the public eye.
Victoria Beckham Opened Up About Her Daughter's School Rule Struggle
Their seaside getaway follows a humorous revelation from Victoria regarding her daughter's strict school rules.
Speaking on a segment for the Today show, the 52-year-old fashion designer shared that Harper recently begged her to intervene after being barred from wearing cosmetics at school.
"Quite recently she said, 'They've told me that I'm not allowed to wear make-up for school,'" Victoria recalled. "She said, 'Why don't they want me to look my best?' She's like, 'Mummy, can't you call the school?' I'm like, 'I can't, Harper.'"
Despite the restriction, Victoria noted that her teenager has already mastered the art of creating a natural cosmetic look.
- Victoria Beckham Says Daughter Harper, 15, Begged Her to Call School After Being Banned From Wearing Makeup
- 'I Find This Very Disquieting': Victoria Beckham Accused of 'Exploiting' Daughter Harper, 13, by Using Her to Promote Makeup Line
- David Beckham and Daughter Harper, 12, Kiss on the Lips, Receive Backlash: 'This Is Wrong in So Many Ways'
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Harper Beckham Is Prepared to Launch Her Own Beauty Brand
Harper’s passion for cosmetics goes beyond everyday wear as she is currently preparing to launch her very own teenage beauty line, reportedly named Harlo by Harper.
Official filings from H7B Ltd show that Victoria has already invested over £2.3 million ($3 million) to fund the upcoming venture.
The company name H7B honors Harper Seven Beckham, referencing her middle name, her father's legendary squad number for Manchester United and England, her birth weight of 7 pounds and her birth month of July.
The teenager has already completed her first professional photoshoot for the brand.
Harper Beckham Faced a U.S. Trademark Obstacle Ahead of Her Launch
However, Harper’s global venture recently encountered an obstacle across the Atlantic.
Reports surfaced last week that she faces a hurdle in securing the trademark in the United States because a dietary supplement company has already registered the title Harlo.
On a brighter note, her trademark application was successfully approved in the UK by the Intellectual Property Office.
The line is slated for official release in the latter half of next year, strategically timed after Harper finishes her GCSE examinations in May and June, shortly before celebrating her 16th birthday in July.