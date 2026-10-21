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David Beckham Shares Sweet Moment With Daughter Harper, 15, During Father-Daughter Road Trip: Photo

Image of David Beckham shared sweet road trip photo with daughter Harper.
Source: MEGA;@DAVIDBECKHAM/INSTAGRAM

David Beckham shared a sweet road trip photo with daughter Harper.

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Oct. 21 2026, Updated 12:08 p.m. ET

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David Beckham and his youngest child, Harper Beckham, recently embarked on a scenic father-daughter getaway, as captured in a sweet photo posted to his Instagram account on Tuesday, October 20.

The former soccer star, 51, gave fans a glimpse into his coastal getaway, sharing a sun-soaked selfie featuring his 15-year-old daughter, Harper, planting a sweet kiss on his cheek with the beach in the background.

Captioning the post "road trip with Daddy ☀️," the Inter Miami co-owner appeared to be taking advantage of the school half-term break to enjoy some quality father-daughter time with Harper.

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Victoria Beckham Expressed Her Love for the Family Moment

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Image of Victoria Beckham showed her love for the family moment online.
Source: MEGA

Victoria Beckham showed her love for the family moment online.

His wife and Harper's mother, Victoria Beckham, quickly showed her appreciation for the endearing father-daughter snapshot by dropping a trail of red heart emojis in the comments section.

Fans also flooded the comments section with supportive messages, praising the pair's close father-daughter bond and emphasizing the importance of spending quality time together as Harper grows up in the public eye.

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Victoria Beckham Opened Up About Her Daughter's School Rule Struggle

image of Victoria Beckham opened up about Harper wearing makeup to school.
Source: MEGA

Victoria Beckham opened up about Harper wearing makeup to school.

Their seaside getaway follows a humorous revelation from Victoria regarding her daughter's strict school rules.

Speaking on a segment for the Today show, the 52-year-old fashion designer shared that Harper recently begged her to intervene after being barred from wearing cosmetics at school.

"Quite recently she said, 'They've told me that I'm not allowed to wear make-up for school,'" Victoria recalled. "She said, 'Why don't they want me to look my best?' She's like, 'Mummy, can't you call the school?' I'm like, 'I can't, Harper.'"

Despite the restriction, Victoria noted that her teenager has already mastered the art of creating a natural cosmetic look.

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Harper Beckham Is Prepared to Launch Her Own Beauty Brand

image of Harper Beckham is prepared to launch her own teen beauty line.
Source: MEGA

Harper Beckham is prepared to launch her own teen beauty line.

Harper’s passion for cosmetics goes beyond everyday wear as she is currently preparing to launch her very own teenage beauty line, reportedly named Harlo by Harper.

Official filings from H7B Ltd show that Victoria has already invested over £2.3 million ($3 million) to fund the upcoming venture.

The company name H7B honors Harper Seven Beckham, referencing her middle name, her father's legendary squad number for Manchester United and England, her birth weight of 7 pounds and her birth month of July.

The teenager has already completed her first professional photoshoot for the brand.

Harper Beckham Faced a U.S. Trademark Obstacle Ahead of Her Launch

Image of Harper Beckham faced a major US trademark obstacle for Harlo.
Source: MEGA

Harper Beckham faced a major U.S. trademark obstacle for Harlo.

However, Harper’s global venture recently encountered an obstacle across the Atlantic.

Reports surfaced last week that she faces a hurdle in securing the trademark in the United States because a dietary supplement company has already registered the title Harlo.

On a brighter note, her trademark application was successfully approved in the UK by the Intellectual Property Office.

The line is slated for official release in the latter half of next year, strategically timed after Harper finishes her GCSE examinations in May and June, shortly before celebrating her 16th birthday in July.

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