COUPLES David Beckham Thinks Victoria's 'Emotional' Netflix Documentary Will 'Surprise' Fans: 'It’s Gonna See Her in a Different Light' Source: mega Victoria Beckham's documentary will show both her serious and 'witty' sides.

David Beckham thinks fans are in for a treat whenever Victoria Beckham's documentary drops on Netflix. While many people know her as the reserved persona she puts forth to the public, the doc is "gonna see her in a different light," insisted the soccer star.

Source: mega David Beckham revealed fans will see a different side of wife Victoria in her upcoming Netflix documentary.

"It’s gonna see the work that she puts into her business, her life, her family," David, 49, explained at the recent media networking event MIP London. "There’s so many different elements of this documentary that people are going to be surprised by, the juggling that she does." "I think with Victoria, I suppose some people probably think, ‘Oh, she started a brand and it’s come very easy,’ but she’s been building this for a long time," the dad-of-four continued. "I just think this is going to showcase that. She’s got a very witty personality — she’s very funny. Not as funny as me."

David thinks the finished project — which is currently untitled and doesn't have a release date — will "be really special," but he warned it could also get heavy. "It’s so emotional, there’s drama — and the drama’s real," the retired athlete spilled.

Source: mega The athlete insisted his spouse is 'funny' and 'witty' behind closed doors.

David did his own work with the streaming service in the 2023 four-part docuseries Beckham, which he admitted had an "incredible" impact on his life. "The amount of people that have watched it, that loved it and got so much from it — that was the most rewarding part for me," he spilled. "To have people come up and say either, ‘Thank you for reminding us of the story,’ or ‘I didn’t know you went through those things,’ or ‘Thank you for telling the stories about your family.’"

While he enjoyed the process, David admitted it "took a minute to try and get" his spouse on board with filming her own. "It wasn’t something that was easy," he confessed. "I think I’m the only one who could convince her and I did, eventually." Beckham dived deep into David's past, bringing up the good, the bad and the ugly, as the couple even addressed the 2003 rumors he cheated on the fashion designer, 50, with two women in Spain after he started playing for Real Madrid.

Source: mega The stars married in 1999 and share four children.

Though David denied the allegations, the scandal made Victoria resent him, sharing, "It was the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life." At the time, the Spice Girls alum and their two eldest children were still living in the U.K., but they moved to Spain to put on a united front with David.

Source: mega In 'Beckham,' the former singer recounted how tough it was to deal with allegations that David cheated on her in 2003.