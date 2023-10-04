Victoria Beckham Addresses Husband David's 'Nightmare' Cheating Accusations for the First Time
After two decades, Victoria Beckham has broken her silence about her husband David Beckham's infidelity scandal.
In the couple's new Netflix documentary, Beckham, the 49-year-old took a difficult trip down memory lane for an open and honest conversation about her spouse's alleged affairs with two different women in 2003.
"It was the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life," Victoria expressed of the cheating accusations that turned her entire world upside down, admitting she "resented" David, 48, despite him vehemently denying the rumors.
During the documentary, the Spice Girls member admitted that in an effort to support David's professional soccer career, she "internalized" the trauma and pain she endured after learning about the allegations.
"It wasn’t that I felt unheard because I was always mindful of the focus that he needed," Victoria noted of David – whom she tied the knot with in 1999.
The A-list couple chose not to name drop during their in-depth Netflix doc, though it was Rebecca Loos and Sarah Marbeck who claimed they had an affair with David in 2003 after he moved to Spain to play for Real Madrid.
Victoria had stayed in the United Kingdom with their young sons Brooklyn, now 24, and Romeo, now 21, who were both under the age of 5 at the time.
After the "nightmare" infidelity allegations started to tear apart their marriage in front of the spotlight, Victoria decided to relocate with their kids to Spain in order to stand by David's side and display a united front.
"It was the hardest period because it felt like the world was against us," the English fashion designer detailed, noting, "here’s the thing — we were against each other if I’m being completely honest."
"You know, up until Madrid sometimes it felt like us against everybody else, but we were together, we were connected, we had each other," she explained. "But when we were in Spain, it didn’t really feel like we had each other either. And that’s sad. I can’t even begin to tell you how hard it was and how it affected me."
"It was an absolute circus — and everyone loves it when the circus comes to town right? Unless you’re in it," Victoria continued, confessing, "I don’t know how we got through it, in all honesty."
During the bombshell documentary, David also reflected on the tumultuous scandal that nearly broke their marriage and caused him to feel "physically sick every day."
"Victoria is everything to me, to see her hurt was incredibly difficult, but we’re fighters and at that time we needed to fight for each other, we needed to fight for our family," the Inter Miami president expressed, noting, "and what we had was worth fighting for."
David and Victoria were somehow able to move forward after the alleged affairs came to light.
The parents-of-four went on to welcome their son Cruz, 18, nearly one year after Victoria moved to Spain, and daughter, Harper, 12, in July 2011.