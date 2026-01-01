or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
HGTV
NEWS

David Bromstad Opens Up About Struggles With Addiction After Storm Devastation: 'I'm in Such a Good Place'

Photo of David Bromstad
Source: MEGA

HGTV star David Bromstad shared an update on his sobriety.

Profile Image

Jan. 1 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

David Bromstad faced a harrowing battle with substance abuse following the partial destruction of his home in a storm. Now, approaching three years of sobriety, the HGTV star shares his journey to recovery.

Bromstad explained why he chose to share his experiences in the new special My Lottery Dream Home: David's Happy Ending.

"I think it's important for people to understand that I'm human," he said.

image of David Bromstad shared his recovery journey after battling addiction.
Source: MEGA

David Bromstad shared his recovery journey after battling addiction.

Reflecting on the storm's impact, Bromstad recalled, "My house was completely f------, and not in a fun way. Whatever happens in the house feels like it's happening to you deep within."

As the host of Color Splash, he found solace in focusing on renovation plans amidst the turmoil. "The one thing I can do is dive into the work… with all of the drama, the house, the stress, the insurance claims, bleeding money, I just had to keep busy," he said.

image of The HGTV star reflected on how the storm damaged his home and his life.
Source: HGTV/YouTube

The HGTV star reflected on how the storm damaged his home and his life.

However, this fixation masked deeper issues. "My mind is going crazy," he recounted. "The sleep is becoming less and less… I was starting to spiral."

The pressure led him to unhealthy behaviors, and the easy escape of substances drew him in. "You know, using substances… it's a real easy escape to take yourself out of a stressful situation. I knew I was in trouble."

image of David Bromstad shared how mounting stress and lack of sleep led him into unhealthy coping behaviors.
Source: HGTV/YouTube

David Bromstad shared how mounting stress and lack of sleep led him into unhealthy coping behaviors.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Bromstad elaborated on his addiction, revealing the toll fame took on his well-being. "I was not taking care of myself," he admitted. "I was doing things to my body that just weren't correct."

As the recognition grew, so did the stress, leading him to retreat further into a world of addiction.

Realizing he needed change, Bromstad said, "So I went to rehab."

On the second day, a psychiatrist's probing question struck a chord: "'How are you today?' I said, 'I'm so excited to be here. I'm ready to get help and live a better life!' He goes, 'When's that gonna stop so the real work can begin?'"

image of The star celebrated nearing three years of sobriety and healing.
Source: HGTV/YouTube

The star celebrated nearing three years of sobriety and healing.

Today, Bromstad is on the mend, proudly nearing three years of sobriety. "I'm in such a good place," he said.

His newfound success in home renovations reflects this positive shift: "When I was using, I was very frugal with money. I'm a very expensive sober person!"

In an interview with TV Insider, Bromstad reiterated the importance of sharing his story. "I think it's important for people to understand that I struggle… It got me the job on HGTV. It has propelled so many unique and beautiful versions of myself, until it started to destroy me."

He acknowledges the duality life presents: "It's unsustainable for someone to be that authentically happy. You can't have the bright and shining times without the darkness. I don't push away the darkness. I bring it in because I know the darkness only makes my bright and shiny parts shine that much bigger."

