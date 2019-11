Photo credit: Getty

'80s teen heartthrobhas stayed clean for 25 years. He received the 2015 Spirit of Sobriety award after conquering his battle with alcohol. He said in his acceptance speech, "Being in recovery has given me everything of value that I have in my life. Integrity, honesty, fearlessness, faith, a relationship with God, and most of all gratitude. It’s given me a beautiful family and an amazing career. I’m under no illusions where I would be without the gift of alcoholism and the chance to recover from it.”