or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > David Letterman
OK LogoNEWS

David Letterman Celebrates Freedom From Late-Night Chaos: 'So Glad to Be Out'

photo of David Letterman
Source: MEGA

David Letterman said he is relieved to be done with late-night TV.

Profile Image

Dec. 14 2025, Published 3:15 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

David Letterman has no regrets about leaving the late-night scene.

The legendary host, 78, made a guest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, December 10, where he shared his thoughts on the current state of late-night television.

Article continues below advertisement
image of David Letterman said he does not miss hosting late-night TV.
Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/Youtube

David Letterman said he does not miss hosting late-night TV.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

When Kimmel, 58, asked if he ever misses hosting, Letterman replied, “Boy, you would think, but no. I'm so glad to be out from under this mess.”

The former Late Show host emphasized that he appreciates how current late-night hosts, including Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers, handle the political landscape.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The former host praised Jimmy Kimmel for navigating politics well.
Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/Youtube

The former host praised Jimmy Kimmel for navigating politics well.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube
Article continues below advertisement

“People like you do such a masterful job of defending this democracy,” he said, earning applause from the audience.

Article continues below advertisement

Letterman humorously noted, "About all I'm capable of is showing up every now and then and saying f--- Waymo and that's it," referring to the self-driving car company.

He expressed gratitude for his peers, saying, “Thank God for you, thank God for others, SNL and everybody else. It’s just, I think it’s the way things need to be in a democracy that’s seemingly this crippled.”

MORE ON:
David Letterman

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of David Letterman joked about only being good for criticizing self-driving cars.
Source: MEGA

David Letterman joked about only being good for criticizing self-driving cars.

Article continues below advertisement

Kimmel returned the compliment, joking, “Well, I would prefer you limited it to me, but I appreciate those.”

He also light-heartedly pointed out that Letterman overlooked John Stewart of The Daily Show, adding, “There are many others that we can include here.”

Article continues below advertisement

Letterman’s late-night legacy began when he started hosting Late Night in 1982, paving the way for a new era in television comedy. He wrapped up his late-night career in May 2015 after 33 years on the air, leaving an indelible mark on the genre.

Article continues below advertisement
image of President Donald Trump called Jimmy Kimmel 'not so great' when it comes to hosting.
Source: MEGA

President Donald Trump called Jimmy Kimmel 'not so great' when it comes to hosting.

Article continues below advertisement

His comments come on the heels of Kimmel's contract extension with ABC, even as President Donald Trump has called for Jimmy Kimmel Live! to be taken off the air, branding Kimmel with insults on Truth Social.

Kimmel responded with humor, saying, “Let’s do it. Let’s have a talent competition.”

As OK! previously reported, Kimmel's show will continue. He confirmed that he extended his contract for an additional year, keeping the ABC show on the air through May 2027.

“I am pleased to announce another no-talent year!” he quipped.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.