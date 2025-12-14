David Letterman Celebrates Freedom From Late-Night Chaos: 'So Glad to Be Out'
Dec. 14 2025, Published 3:15 p.m. ET
David Letterman has no regrets about leaving the late-night scene.
The legendary host, 78, made a guest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, December 10, where he shared his thoughts on the current state of late-night television.
When Kimmel, 58, asked if he ever misses hosting, Letterman replied, “Boy, you would think, but no. I'm so glad to be out from under this mess.”
The former Late Show host emphasized that he appreciates how current late-night hosts, including Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers, handle the political landscape.
“People like you do such a masterful job of defending this democracy,” he said, earning applause from the audience.
Letterman humorously noted, "About all I'm capable of is showing up every now and then and saying f--- Waymo and that's it," referring to the self-driving car company.
He expressed gratitude for his peers, saying, “Thank God for you, thank God for others, SNL and everybody else. It’s just, I think it’s the way things need to be in a democracy that’s seemingly this crippled.”
Kimmel returned the compliment, joking, “Well, I would prefer you limited it to me, but I appreciate those.”
He also light-heartedly pointed out that Letterman overlooked John Stewart of The Daily Show, adding, “There are many others that we can include here.”
Letterman’s late-night legacy began when he started hosting Late Night in 1982, paving the way for a new era in television comedy. He wrapped up his late-night career in May 2015 after 33 years on the air, leaving an indelible mark on the genre.
His comments come on the heels of Kimmel's contract extension with ABC, even as President Donald Trump has called for Jimmy Kimmel Live! to be taken off the air, branding Kimmel with insults on Truth Social.
Kimmel responded with humor, saying, “Let’s do it. Let’s have a talent competition.”
As OK! previously reported, Kimmel's show will continue. He confirmed that he extended his contract for an additional year, keeping the ABC show on the air through May 2027.
“I am pleased to announce another no-talent year!” he quipped.