Jimmy Kimmel Scores New Deal With Disney for His Late-Night Show Months After Suspension Drama Exploded
Dec. 8 2025, Published 3:56 p.m. ET
Jimmy Kimmel scored a new deal with Disney for his late-night show, with a report stating Jimmy Kimmel Live! will be on at least through 2027.
Before signing, his contract was for the series to be on through 2026.
The extension comes just a few months after the comedian's program was temporarily suspended for his "insensitive" comments about the assassination of Charlie Kirk.
What Caused Jimmy Kimmel's Suspension?
As OK! reported, the comic made a joke about the murder on the September 15 episode of his series, just five days after Kirk was killed.
"We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it," Kimmel said, referring to alleged shooter Tyler Robinson despite having no evidence Robinson voted for Donald Trump.
ABC then abruptly suspended his late-night program for one week before it was reinstated, which some people believe was a violation of freedom of speech.
Upon the announcement, the company explained they felt Kimmel's words were "ill-timed" and thus "insensitive."
The father-of-four never issued a formal apology but was overcome with emotion when he returned to this show on September 23.
The Comedian Teared Up in His TV Return
"It was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man. I don’t think there’s anything funny about it," Kimmel expressed of Kirk's death. "Nor was it my intention to blame any specific group for the actions of what was obviously a deeply disturbed individual."
"Thanks to those who supported this show, and weirdly, maybe most of all, to the people who don’t support my show but support my right to share those beliefs anyway," he added.
In an October 8 interview, the Emmy winner said he felt his initial remarks were "maliciously mischaracterized" by "right-wing media networks."
"I didn’t think there was a big problem. You know, I just saw it as distortion on the part of some of the right-wing media networks and I was — I aimed to correct it," Kimmel shared. "Sometimes you think this is not a problem and then it turns into a big problem, and then sometimes it goes the other way."
The star admitted he didn't realize there was a controversy until his show was placed on hiatus.