David Letterman 'Proud' of Seth Meyers as Donald Trump Calls to Fire 'No Talent' Late-Night Host

Article continues below advertisement

David Letterman is backing Seth Meyers as Donald Trump ramps up calls for NBC to fire the late-night star after becoming the target of a recent roast on Late Night With Seth Meyers. “I’ve never been more proud of Seth Meyers,” Letterman, 78, said during an appearance on The Barbara Gaines Show on Tuesday, November 25. “That’s our old show, as a matter of fact. Yeah, we used to do that show, and he does a magical job.”

Article continues below advertisement

David Letterman Blasted Donald Trump

Source: The Barbara Gaines Show/YouTube David Letterman blasted Donald Trump for his reaction to Seth Meyer's roast.

Letterman continued to poke fun at the president, 79, wanting to axe Meyers by referencing his response to a reporter’s question about the 2018 killing of a journalist in Saudi Arabia, saying, “But just remember Seth, things happen. You know what I’m saying?”

Article continues below advertisement

David Letterman Called Trump a 'Dictator'

Source: MEGA David Letterman slammed Donald Trump for being a 'dictator.'

In another dig, Letterman called the current administration “a wonder of idiocy,” adding that Trump is “our dictator” and “not going anywhere.” “It’s like 18 times the worst behavior one has witnessed ever anywhere,” Letterman said of the POTUS. “Think of the worst thing that you’ve ever seen humans accomplish. This is so much worse.” Letterman’s comments come days after Trump called out Meyers' monologue in a scathing post via his Truth Social account.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Previously Called Out Jimmy Kimmel

Source: MEGA Donald Trump previously called for the cancelation of Jimmy Kimmel's show.

“NBC’s Seth Meyers is suffering from an incurable case of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS),” Trump wrote in his statement, which was reposted by FCC chair Brendan Carr. “He was viewed last night in an uncontrollable rage, likely due to the fact that his ‘show’ is a Ratings DISASTER. Aside from everything else, Meyers has no talent, and NBC should fire him, IMMEDIATELY!” Meyers, 51, isn’t the first late-night host to come under Trump’s attack, as in September, the president called for Jimmy Kimmel Live! to be canceled after Jimmy Kimmel made controversial remarks about the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk.

Jimmy Kimmel's Show Was Placed on Hold

Source: abc;@mrserikakirk/instagram Jimmy Kimmel faced backlash for making controversial comments about Charlie Kirk.