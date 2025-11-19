Donald Trump's History of Calling People 'Piggy' Resurfaces: President Used Same Insult to Shame Miss Universe Winner Over Weight Gain

Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump may be back in the news for saying “piggy,” but it’s not the first time he used the insult. Former Miss Universe Alicia Machado claimed Trump, 79, who had recently purchased the organization at the time, once called her “Miss Piggy” and an “eating machine” when she gained weight shortly after winning the title in 1996.

Article continues below advertisement

Former Beauty Queen Claimed Trump Called Her 'Piggy' in 1996

Source: MEGA Former beauty queen Alicia Machado slammed Donald Trump for calling her an 'eating machine' in 1996.

"I asked him to please send me to a trainer or a nutritionist or something because I needed some orientation, and he sends me to a gym in New York," she told a news outlet at the time. "When I get there, there are 80 reporters waiting to watch me sweat. I thought that was in very bad taste." Machado weighed 116 pounds when she earned the title of Miss Universe, nine pounds below what was considered healthy by the American Medical Association. After gaining nearly 20 pounds in a few months, she quickly caught Trump’s attention.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Called It 'Obligation' to Stay in 'Perfect' Physical Shape

Source: MEGA President Donald Trump called it the Miss Universe's 'obligation' to stay in a 'perfect physical state.'

"When you win a beauty pageant," Trump told People. "People don't think you're going to go from 118 to 160 in less than year, and you really have an obligation to stay in a perfect physical state." Trump is currently facing backlash for referring to a Bloomberg News correspondent as a “piggy” during a verbal altercation on board Air Force One on November 14.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Faced Backlash for Calling Reporter 'Piggy'

Source: MEGA President Donald Trump called a female reporter 'piggy' while fielding questions en route to Mar-a-Lago.

While fielding questions en route to Mar-a-Lago, Bloomberg White House correspondent Catherine Lucey asked if there was anything “incriminating” in recently leaked Jeffrey Epstein emails. The Apprentice alum responded by pointing his finger at her and snapping, “Quiet. Quiet, piggy.” The interaction quickly went viral, sparking reactions across social media, including from Trump’s niece Mary Trump who called his actions “despicable.”

Donald Trump's Niece Called Him 'Despicable'

Source: @MaryLTrump/x Mary Trump publicly clapped back at Donald Trump, calling him 'despicable.'