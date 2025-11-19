Donald Trump's History of Calling People 'Piggy' Resurfaces: President Used Same Insult to Shame Miss Universe Winner Over Weight Gain
Nov. 19 2025, Published 6:02 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump may be back in the news for saying “piggy,” but it’s not the first time he used the insult.
Former Miss Universe Alicia Machado claimed Trump, 79, who had recently purchased the organization at the time, once called her “Miss Piggy” and an “eating machine” when she gained weight shortly after winning the title in 1996.
Former Beauty Queen Claimed Trump Called Her 'Piggy' in 1996
"I asked him to please send me to a trainer or a nutritionist or something because I needed some orientation, and he sends me to a gym in New York," she told a news outlet at the time. "When I get there, there are 80 reporters waiting to watch me sweat. I thought that was in very bad taste."
Machado weighed 116 pounds when she earned the title of Miss Universe, nine pounds below what was considered healthy by the American Medical Association. After gaining nearly 20 pounds in a few months, she quickly caught Trump’s attention.
Donald Trump Called It 'Obligation' to Stay in 'Perfect' Physical Shape
"When you win a beauty pageant," Trump told People. "People don't think you're going to go from 118 to 160 in less than year, and you really have an obligation to stay in a perfect physical state."
Trump is currently facing backlash for referring to a Bloomberg News correspondent as a “piggy” during a verbal altercation on board Air Force One on November 14.
- Donald Trump Whines AI Photos Emphasizing His Weight Are 'Despicable' Despite History of Calling Rivals 'Fat Pigs'
- Donald Trump Explodes at Female Reporter Who Asked About Epstein Files: 'Quiet Piggy'
- Jimmy Kimmel Compares Donald Trump's 'Quiet, Piggy' Comment to 'Workplace Harassment' Amid Jeffrey Epstein Drama: Watch
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Donald Trump Faced Backlash for Calling Reporter 'Piggy'
While fielding questions en route to Mar-a-Lago, Bloomberg White House correspondent Catherine Lucey asked if there was anything “incriminating” in recently leaked Jeffrey Epstein emails. The Apprentice alum responded by pointing his finger at her and snapping, “Quiet. Quiet, piggy.”
The interaction quickly went viral, sparking reactions across social media, including from Trump’s niece Mary Trump who called his actions “despicable.”
Donald Trump's Niece Called Him 'Despicable'
"Donald is a lifelong hardcore misogynist, so he doesn’t really like it when women ask him difficult questions,” she said in a video posted to her X account on Tuesday, November 18. "Now obviously that was wildly inappropriate and despicable, but it's also par for the course."
Mary continued in her video, "I'd say that the only pig in the scenario is Donald, but actual pigs are intelligent and affectionate creatures, while Donald is just a vile and corrupt criminal who — also unlike pigs — has absolutely nothing of value to contribute to the world."