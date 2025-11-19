or
BREAKING NEWS
Donald Trump's History of Calling People 'Piggy' Resurfaces: President Used Same Insult to Shame Miss Universe Winner Over Weight Gain

Photo of Donald Trump and Alicia Machado
Source: MEGA

President Donald Trump has of history of using the word 'piggy,' previously using the insult in 1996 to shame a Miss Universe winner over her weight gain.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 19 2025, Published 6:02 p.m. ET

President Donald Trump may be back in the news for saying “piggy,” but it’s not the first time he used the insult.

Former Miss Universe Alicia Machado claimed Trump, 79, who had recently purchased the organization at the time, once called her “Miss Piggy” and an “eating machine” when she gained weight shortly after winning the title in 1996.

Former Beauty Queen Claimed Trump Called Her 'Piggy' in 1996

Photo of Former beauty queen Alicia Machado slammed Donald Trump for calling her an 'eating machine' in 1996.
Source: MEGA

Former beauty queen Alicia Machado slammed Donald Trump for calling her an 'eating machine' in 1996.

"I asked him to please send me to a trainer or a nutritionist or something because I needed some orientation, and he sends me to a gym in New York," she told a news outlet at the time. "When I get there, there are 80 reporters waiting to watch me sweat. I thought that was in very bad taste."

Machado weighed 116 pounds when she earned the title of Miss Universe, nine pounds below what was considered healthy by the American Medical Association. After gaining nearly 20 pounds in a few months, she quickly caught Trump’s attention.

Donald Trump Called It 'Obligation' to Stay in 'Perfect' Physical Shape

Photo of President Donald Trump called it the Miss Universe's 'obligation' to stay in a 'perfect physical state.'
Source: MEGA

President Donald Trump called it the Miss Universe's 'obligation' to stay in a 'perfect physical state.'

"When you win a beauty pageant," Trump told People. "People don't think you're going to go from 118 to 160 in less than year, and you really have an obligation to stay in a perfect physical state."

Trump is currently facing backlash for referring to a Bloomberg News correspondent as a “piggy” during a verbal altercation on board Air Force One on November 14.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Donald Trump Faced Backlash for Calling Reporter 'Piggy'

Photo of President Donald Trump called a female reporter 'piggy' while fielding questions en route to Mar-a-Lago.
Source: MEGA

President Donald Trump called a female reporter 'piggy' while fielding questions en route to Mar-a-Lago.

While fielding questions en route to Mar-a-Lago, Bloomberg White House correspondent Catherine Lucey asked if there was anything “incriminating” in recently leaked Jeffrey Epstein emails. The Apprentice alum responded by pointing his finger at her and snapping, “Quiet. Quiet, piggy.”

The interaction quickly went viral, sparking reactions across social media, including from Trump’s niece Mary Trump who called his actions “despicable.”

Donald Trump's Niece Called Him 'Despicable'

Photo of Mary Trump publicly clapped back at Donald Trump, calling him 'despicable.'
Source: @MaryLTrump/x

Mary Trump publicly clapped back at Donald Trump, calling him 'despicable.'

"Donald is a lifelong hardcore misogynist, so he doesn’t really like it when women ask him difficult questions,” she said in a video posted to her X account on Tuesday, November 18. "Now obviously that was wildly inappropriate and despicable, but it's also par for the course."

Mary continued in her video, "I'd say that the only pig in the scenario is Donald, but actual pigs are intelligent and affectionate creatures, while Donald is just a vile and corrupt criminal who — also unlike pigs — has absolutely nothing of value to contribute to the world."

