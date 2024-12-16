NEWS David vs. Goliath: Colin Wayne, Redline Steel and the $60M Shopify Lawsuit

Colin Wayne, a U.S. Army veteran and the founder of Redline Steel, has long been a symbol of patriotism, resilience, and giving back. His story as a small-town entrepreneur turned successful business owner after surviving a bomb in Afghanistan captivated audiences across the country, earning him the support of President Trump and a star-studded roster of celebrities who believed in his mission. From Kelly Clarkson to Megan Fox, Lance Bass, Dolph Lundgren, and many others, Wayne built a network of influential allies who not only endorsed his company but also joined his charitable initiatives. Now, as Wayne takes on Shopify in a $60 million lawsuit alleging negligence that led to cease operations of his company, his celebrity supporters are rallying behind him once more. Redline Steel was more than a business; it was a movement. Founded in 2016 in Tanner, Alabama, the company specialized in creating high-quality, American-made steel home décor. It wasn’t just the craftsmanship that made Redline stand out—it was the company’s ethos of “People Over Profit.” This philosophy resonated deeply with its supporters and became the foundation of its charitable initiatives. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Redline Steel launched campaigns that donated millions of dollars worth of products to medical workers, first responders, and military families. These efforts were amplified by Wayne’s celebrity allies, who used their platforms to spread the word.

One of the most high-profile campaigns was a collaboration with Megan Fox on the Kelly Clarkson Show, who championed Redline Steel’s mission. Together with other celebrities like actor Dolph Lundgren, Wayne spearheaded initiatives that provided essential workers with free gifts, boosting morale during one of the most challenging periods in recent history. Reports estimate that these campaigns resulted in over $2 million worth of donations in products, including patriotic-themed décor and custom steel signs. Clarkson once remarked that Wayne’s work was “a testament to what happens when you combine heart with hustle.”

Beyond pandemic relief, Wayne partnered with various charitable organizations such as Habitat for Humanity, USA Cares, and the Olivia Hope Foundation. These collaborations, often bolstered by celebrity endorsements, raised significant funds and awareness for their causes. Actors like Tori Spelling and Jeff Ross, as well as musicians like Lance Bass, were vocal supporters, frequently sharing their admiration for Wayne’s dedication to giving back and showing off his charity products on social media. What also made these campaigns especially impactful was their grassroots approach. Wayne frequently connected directly with his audience, hosting live streams and giveaways to promote both his products and his philanthropic efforts. His authenticity, combined with the backing of high-profile celebrities, created a sense of community around Redline Steel that extended far beyond its customer base. However, this community has been shaken by the recent legal battle between Wayne and Shopify. The lawsuit, filed in the Ontario Superior Court, alleges that Shopify’s mismanagement of its internal systems and Facebook sales channel caused critical disruptions to Redline Steel’s operations. According to the lawsuit Statement of Claim, the alleged issues led to significant revenue losses and ultimately forced the company to cease operations. For a business that had once fulfilled over a million orders in a physical year and employed more than 140 people, the closure has been devastating.

Wayne’s lawsuit doesn’t just highlight the financial damage to Redline Steel; it raises concerns about broader systemic issues within Shopify’s platform that could potentially affect millions of other businesses. The allegations have prompted discussions across the e-commerce industry, with many questioning whether similar disruptions have impacted other online stores. For Wayne and Redline Steel, the fight against Shopify is about more than seeking justice for his company—it’s about standing up for small business owners everywhere. His celebrity supporters have echoed this sentiment, using their platforms to draw attention to the lawsuit and its implications. Megan Fox, for instance, described Wayne as “an inspiration,” praising his commitment to integrity and his ability to overcome obstacles.

