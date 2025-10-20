Dax Shepard Jokes He and Wife Kristen Bell Would Be Swingers 'If the Right Participants Presented Themselves'

Article continues below advertisement

Dax Shepard revealed he may not be opposed to an open marriage with Kristen Bell. During the Monday, October 20, episode of his “Armchair Expert” podcast, the actor, 50, addressed a rumor about him and his wife being swingers. Shepard and guest Jennifer Aniston discussed past tabloid headlines about them.

Source: Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard/YouTube Dax Shepard hosted Jennifer Aniston on his podcast.

“There was a tabloid story about Kristen and I that we were swingers. And I don’t think people even remember that we were swingers,” he recalled. “That’s not true?” the Friends star asked. “It’s not true. And we could perhaps, under the right circumstance, you know, have a very open dialogue about that, if the right participants presented themselves,” Shepard teased.

Source: Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard/YouTube Dax Shepard addressed swinger rumors on his podcast.

Shepard has spoken about the rumor at length, including during an August 2023 episode of the podcast alongside Bell. “There was one that said we hosted orgies or swingers parties,” the Zathura alum said. The 45-year-old insisted she knew “exactly” where the buzz began. “It’s because you frequently make key party jokes,” she explained. “We’ll have a dinner party or something, and as we’re sitting down, you’ll say, ‘Everybody leave your keys.’” Shepard agreed and quipped that those people simply “do not have the same sense of humor.” “I was like, ‘Hey, if you guys are ever in L.A. and you wanna swing,’” he said. “A lot of people don’t get jokes,” Bell added. “That’s actually something I have been thinking about lately, because it’s such a bummer that everything you say has to be taken so literally that there’s no room for fun in expression or language anymore when you’re telling a story, because you better have the facts right. It’s just such a lame way to communicate.”

Source: MEGA Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell have been married for 12 years.

Shepard once again discussed the swingers rumor during a September 2024 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. “There was the most exciting tabloid story that we were Hollywood swingers and we hosted swing parties,” he remembered. The TV star’s “favorite part” was receiving messages from A-list friends who were interested in the alleged “swing parties,” including Jimmy Kimmel. “We got a lot of texts from other friends of ours saying, ‘How could you not have invited me to the swinger party?’” he recalled. “I mean, they were teasing, of course, because they know us and they know we’re not hosting swinger parties.”

Source: MEGA Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell have two kids.