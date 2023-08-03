7 Toxic Work Allegations That Have Rocked 'Days of Our Lives,' Leading to Soap Opera Suspending Production

Although Days of Our Lives airs five episodes each week, only one is directed by one full-time female director working with three other full-time male directors, including Alarr.

On the other hand, only one male actor was laid off.

According to Deadline , unnamed sources exposed the series' unfair treatment toward female workers, including not giving them equal pay compared to their male counterparts on the show. A total of seven contract actresses, who allegedly experienced it, have since left the series at the time of the layoffs. Five of the actresses were let go altogether or "demoted," while the two others left the show on their own.

The nine-week investigation, which was triggered by a complaint related to a recent round of layoffs and alleged gender disparity in pay, cited the complaint filed by a female employee.

Long-running soap Days of Our Lives shocked its viewers after the findings of an internal investigation into the toxic work environment and misconduct allegations against its director and co-executive producer Albert Alarr emerged.

"I think he became much more aware of his unilateral power, and that Ken wasn't going to be involved in decision-making," another source told Deadline. "And I think [Alarr] took the ball and ran with it, and I think it's ruined the show."

Multiple sources said Allar "became much more tyrannical" as he abused and made people feel humiliated and uncomfortable throughout the years.

Alarr has worked for Days of Our Lives co-creator Ken Corday since joining the franchise in 2003. People with direct knowledge of the show said issues about the director's behavior had been present for years but only became more prominent after he became the co-executive producer in 2015.

"It's kind of a running joke that everything that comes out of Albert's mouth is inappropriate," one source said

The male cast member was not on contract when the director publicly bullied him, so he did not need to maintain his appearance. However, the verbal attack happened after he decided to get a hair trim.

A source close to the situation revealed that men have also been bullied on set, noting an instance when Alarr screamed at the unnamed male cast member who was later written off.

The statement resonated with what two other Days of Our Lives sources said about the director giving directions to a male actor before a love scene with a female acting partner. Alarr, unabated, told the male actor, "You're f------- horny, man, you just want to f--- her."

Instead of staying professional, Alarr reportedly opted — and still does — to give directing notes using vulgar words that make everyone uncomfortable. For example, he uses the F-word to refer to the love scenes on the show.

More toxic work allegations came out when insiders disclosed how the series' environment was turned into a place like a frat house where people could hear sexualized remarks.

The investigation's findings also divulged allegations about Alarr's inappropriate actions toward the cast members.

Multiple witnesses told Deadline that the director touched actresses inappropriately, including an incident five to six years ago when he forcefully grabbed and kissed an actress after Days of Our Lives won an award. After the incident, the actress was left horrified and suffered emotional and psychological trauma for years, making her terrified to be left alone with Alarr.

A similar incident happened a year ago involving an actress who recorded an intimate scene under Alarr's direction. She had to use the existing sheets on the bed as the prop department forgot to bring an extra sheet to cover her body.

An eyewitness said Alarr came down due to the delay and told the actress to hurry up and "try and remember what it was like when you were young and vibrant."

Another person who was on the set that day witnessed the actress tell Alarr, "F--- you," after feeling humiliated and being left half-naked in front of the show's cast and crew. In response, the director laughed off the incident, leaving the actress tearing up.

Alarr reportedly apologized to the female cast, but she was later informed she would be written off the show. Per a source, she was offered a recurring, without a contract position instead.

Some of the latest allegations also cited a Days of Our Lives actress' revelation about Alarr being "flirtatious" with her.

"We're all adults but there is a line at work, and the flirtation happens often, and it would go with a hug and then a lingering hug and then his famous line," the actress said. "If he said something derogatory or sexual, it always came with a chuckle and 'A good thing there's no HR.' I can't tell you the amount of times I heard that."

There were also times Alarr tried to insert himself into the scene and become the male cast member to physically move an actress.