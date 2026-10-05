'Days of Our Lives' Star Robert Kelker-Kelly Dead at 62 After Complaining About Chest Pain
Oct. 5 2026, Published 4:09 p.m. ET
Robert Kelker-Kelly, best known for his roles on Days of Our Lives and General Hospital, died at age 62, shortly after complaining of chest pain.
The soap opera actor died on Saturday, October 3, at his St. Peters, Mo., home, according to a report.
Robert Kelker-Kelly Died at 63
The St. Peters Police Department responded to a report of an unconscious man who was not breathing at around 8:16 p.m.
The actor had reportedly complained of chest pain before becoming unresponsive, and despite life-saving measures being administered, they were unsuccessful.
Law enforcement sources said there was "nothing suspicious at the scene" and it appeared consistent with a medical emergency. His cause of death remains unknown.
Keller-Kelly rose to fame playing Sam Fowler on Another World in 1987. The actor joined Days of Our Lives in 1992, replacing Peter Reckell as Bo Brady.
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Inside Robert Kelker-Kelly and Lisa Rinna's Tense Onset Relationship
Kelker-Kelly appeared on Days of Our Lives from 1992 to 1995, starring opposite from Lisa Rinna, who played his love interest Billie Reed on the series.
Though the the couple was beloved among fans – being named the Hottest Couple at the 1995 Soap Opera Digest Awards – the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star opened up about their tense onset relationship in her 2026 memoir, You Better Believe I'm Gonna Talk About It.
"Behind the scenes, we hated each other," she wrote in an excerpt, adding, "Remember when Kathy Hilton said I was the biggest bully in Hollywood? Not true. Not even close! I have legit stories about the real bullies in this town. Robert Kelker-Kelly is one of those bullies."
Lisa Rinna Made Several Accusations About Working With Robert Kelker-Kelly
Rinna claimed that her former love interest made her life a "living h-- on the set of Days."
"He was horrible to me," she continued. "I’d go so far as to say verbally abusive. He was passive-aggressive, manipulative and played weird mind games."
The Traitors alum called Kelker-Kelly a "ticking time bomb," explaining that if she didn't do what he wanted, he would give her the "silent treatment."
"I never knew when I arrived on set each morning if I’d get nice Robert Kelker-Kelly or dark Robert Kelker-Kelly," she explained. "He was unpredictable and it was exhausting."