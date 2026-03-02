The Biggest Bombshells From Lisa Rinna's Memoir 'You Better Believe I'm Gonna Talk About It': 'RHOBH' Resignation Letter, Shocking 5-Figure Fine

Article continues below advertisement

Lisa Rinna Got a 5-Figure Fine From Bravo

Source: MEGA Lisa Rinna revealed her truth in her new memoir, 'You Better Believe I'm Gonna Talk About It.'

Lisa Rinna is not holding back in her new book, You Better Believe I'm Gonna Talk About It. Out on February 24, Rinna's first-ever memoir unpacked shocking bombshells surrounding the reality TV star's life. In one part, she disclosed the whopping $50,000 fine she got from Bravo for "opening [her] mouth and unleashing impulsive opinions on Instagram." "Listen, I had a great time. It was really only the last year that sucked," she shared. "Before that, there'd been a lot of laughs, so many great stories, and many epic moments with these ladies. It was a good time, until it wasn't." It reportedly became one of the reasons that pushed her to exit The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Lisa Rinna Was Asked to Film 'RHOBH' Days After Her Mom's Death

Source: MEGA 'You Better Believe I'm Gonna Talk About It' hit bookshelves on February 24.

Three days after her mom, Lois, died in November 2021, Rinna was reportedly "asked" to film RHOBH Season 12 in Mexico. "Who am I kidding? It wasn't an ask," she clarified, adding, "Bravo should have said to me, 'Lisa, don't worry. I know were just starting this show, but you take as much time as you need.' No, I was being pressured to not only film my mom's funeral in Oregon, but to get my a-- on that trip. So, I went to Mexico." Rinna called the development "insane" as she was still in shock over her mom's passing. Since she "felt like nobody from [RHOBH] helped in any way," she "technically" could have waited instead. "They couldn't afford to be without me. They could not have made the show without me. They had to have me, and they knew it," she wrote.

Lisa Rinna Revealed Her Relationships With Fellow Housewives

Source: MEGA Lisa Rinna most recently starred in Season 4 of 'The Traitors.'

Lisa Rinna Reflected on the Amsterdam Fight

Source: MEGA 'You Better Believe I'm Gonna Talk About It' is Lisa Rinna's first memoir.

The iconic RHOBH Season 5 dinner featured Lisa in a fight with Kim. She previously revealed in the pilot episode of her "Let's Not Talk About the Husband" podcast she nearly strangled her costar when she went across the table. "In my mind, when I was across the table — because it happened so quickly — I said to myself, you will go to jail in Amsterdam. Do not touch her," she said. "So, I pull back, and that's when I am filled with energy and anger. I take the wine glass and smash it." In her book, Lisa alleged producers "encouraged" Kim to "push [her] buttons." "She knew my marriage was a nonstarter for me and so she went in as soon as she could. I was the perfect foil," she added.

Lisa Rinna Opened Up About Her Resignation Email

Source: MEGA The memoir is preceded by three other Lisa Rinna books.

Following Lisa's departure from the show, the RHOBH Season 13 premiere shared a screengrab of her resignation letter dated September 10, 2022, which read, "I will not be renewing my contract and I will not be coming back to RHOBH. Thank you so much for 8 years!!!! All the best, Lisa." She reacted to Bravo's move in her memoir, writing, "It was so sketchy of them to post my private resignation letter. But that's the game they play, and they play it with everybody."

Lisa Rinna 'Never Looked Back' After Her 'RHOBH' Exit

Source: MEGA Lisa Rinna left the show in January 2023.

Lisa left RHOBH after Season 12 in 2022, and from that moment on, she has "never looked back." "I probably should have gone a little sooner. You can always look back and be like, 'I probably should have gone a year later, a year earlier.' But no, it happens the way it happens," she wrote in her memoir. "Your path unfolds the way it's supposed to. Everything happens for a reason, and I'm grateful for every experience that I've had, because doing Housewives made me who I am today."

Lisa Rinna Was 'Miserable' on 'RHOBH'

Source: MEGA She has since launched a podcast with her husband, Harry Hamlin.

In her book, Lisa elaborated on how she felt during her time on RHOBH. "To be honest, I was really uncomfortable during my eight years on the show," she wrote, noting she was "miserable" on the show. Lisa added, "At the same time, I learned a lot and I wouldn't change it for the world. I made some really good friends for life. We're trauma bonded forever."

Lisa Rinna Got a Heads-Up Before the Release of Andy Cohen's Memoir

Source: MEGA Andy Cohen released his memoir in 2023.