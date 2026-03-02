or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Lisa Rinna
PHOTOS

The Biggest Bombshells From Lisa Rinna's Memoir 'You Better Believe I'm Gonna Talk About It': 'RHOBH' Resignation Letter, Shocking 5-Figure Fine

lisa rinna memoir biggest bombshells you better believe im gonna talk about it
Source: MEGA

OK! rounds up the most shocking revelations from Lisa Rinna's 'You Better Believe I'm Gonna Talk About It.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 2 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Lisa Rinna Got a 5-Figure Fine From Bravo

lisa rinna memoir biggest bombshells you better believe im gonna talk about it
Source: MEGA

Lisa Rinna revealed her truth in her new memoir, 'You Better Believe I'm Gonna Talk About It.'

Lisa Rinna is not holding back in her new book, You Better Believe I'm Gonna Talk About It.

Out on February 24, Rinna's first-ever memoir unpacked shocking bombshells surrounding the reality TV star's life. In one part, she disclosed the whopping $50,000 fine she got from Bravo for "opening [her] mouth and unleashing impulsive opinions on Instagram."

"Listen, I had a great time. It was really only the last year that sucked," she shared. "Before that, there'd been a lot of laughs, so many great stories, and many epic moments with these ladies. It was a good time, until it wasn't."

It reportedly became one of the reasons that pushed her to exit The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Lisa Rinna Was Asked to Film 'RHOBH' Days After Her Mom's Death

lisa rinna memoir biggest bombshells you better believe im gonna talk about it
Source: MEGA

'You Better Believe I'm Gonna Talk About It' hit bookshelves on February 24.

Three days after her mom, Lois, died in November 2021, Rinna was reportedly "asked" to film RHOBH Season 12 in Mexico.

"Who am I kidding? It wasn't an ask," she clarified, adding, "Bravo should have said to me, 'Lisa, don't worry. I know were just starting this show, but you take as much time as you need.' No, I was being pressured to not only film my mom's funeral in Oregon, but to get my a-- on that trip. So, I went to Mexico."

Rinna called the development "insane" as she was still in shock over her mom's passing. Since she "felt like nobody from [RHOBH] helped in any way," she "technically" could have waited instead.

"They couldn't afford to be without me. They could not have made the show without me. They had to have me, and they knew it," she wrote.

Lisa Rinna Revealed Her Relationships With Fellow Housewives

lisa rinna memoir biggest bombshells you better believe im gonna talk about it
Source: MEGA

Lisa Rinna most recently starred in Season 4 of 'The Traitors.'

Rinna's You Better Believe I'm Gonna Talk About It also addressed her relationships with her RHOBH costars.

"We trauma-bonded," the Days of Our Lives alum joked. "We had a blast a lot of the time, until we didn't."

According to Rinna, she still has complicated relationships with Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais.

Meanwhile, she has reconciled and remained friends with Diana Jenkins, Brandi Glanville, Eileen Davidson, Denise Richards, Yolanda Hadid, Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley and Erika Jayne.

Lisa Rinna Reflected on the Amsterdam Fight

lisa rinna memoir biggest bombshells you better believe im gonna talk about it
Source: MEGA

'You Better Believe I'm Gonna Talk About It' is Lisa Rinna's first memoir.

The iconic RHOBH Season 5 dinner featured Lisa in a fight with Kim. She previously revealed in the pilot episode of her "Let's Not Talk About the Husband" podcast she nearly strangled her costar when she went across the table.

"In my mind, when I was across the table — because it happened so quickly — I said to myself, you will go to jail in Amsterdam. Do not touch her," she said. "So, I pull back, and that's when I am filled with energy and anger. I take the wine glass and smash it."

In her book, Lisa alleged producers "encouraged" Kim to "push [her] buttons."

"She knew my marriage was a nonstarter for me and so she went in as soon as she could. I was the perfect foil," she added.

MORE ON:
Lisa Rinna

Lisa Rinna Opened Up About Her Resignation Email

lisa rinna memoir biggest bombshells you better believe im gonna talk about it
Source: MEGA

The memoir is preceded by three other Lisa Rinna books.

Following Lisa's departure from the show, the RHOBH Season 13 premiere shared a screengrab of her resignation letter dated September 10, 2022, which read, "I will not be renewing my contract and I will not be coming back to RHOBH. Thank you so much for 8 years!!!! All the best, Lisa."

She reacted to Bravo's move in her memoir, writing, "It was so sketchy of them to post my private resignation letter. But that's the game they play, and they play it with everybody."

Lisa Rinna 'Never Looked Back' After Her 'RHOBH' Exit

lisa rinna memoir biggest bombshells you better believe im gonna talk about it
Source: MEGA

Lisa Rinna left the show in January 2023.

Lisa left RHOBH after Season 12 in 2022, and from that moment on, she has "never looked back."

"I probably should have gone a little sooner. You can always look back and be like, 'I probably should have gone a year later, a year earlier.' But no, it happens the way it happens," she wrote in her memoir. "Your path unfolds the way it's supposed to. Everything happens for a reason, and I'm grateful for every experience that I've had, because doing Housewives made me who I am today."

Lisa Rinna Was 'Miserable' on 'RHOBH'

lisa rinna memoir biggest bombshells you better believe im gonna talk about it
Source: MEGA

She has since launched a podcast with her husband, Harry Hamlin.

In her book, Lisa elaborated on how she felt during her time on RHOBH.

"To be honest, I was really uncomfortable during my eight years on the show," she wrote, noting she was "miserable" on the show.

Lisa added, "At the same time, I learned a lot and I wouldn't change it for the world. I made some really good friends for life. We're trauma bonded forever."

Lisa Rinna Got a Heads-Up Before the Release of Andy Cohen's Memoir

lisa rinna memoir biggest bombshells you better believe im gonna talk about it
Source: MEGA

Andy Cohen released his memoir in 2023.

Andy Cohen's 2023 memoir The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up name-dropped Lisa and released her private text messages.

She said she was given a heads-up that she was in the book — and she knew she was "f-----" when it happened.

"He included my personal text messages. It was so shady, so Andy, so Bravo, so unnecessary," she wrote. "After I read it, I was so mad, I threw his book in my fireplace and watched it burn gleefully."

