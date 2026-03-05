'Deadliest Catch' Star Todd Meadows' Overboard Accident: What to Know

Deadliest Catch deckhand Todd Meadows died after he was reported to have fallen overboard off the coast of Alaska on February 25. He was 25.

The Discovery Channel show's crewman — who was in his first year as a cast member — fell into the waters about 170 miles north of Dutch Harbor, Alaska, while filming the show.

"He was recovered unresponsive by the crew approximately ten minutes later," Chief Petty Officer Travis Magee, a spokesperson with the Coast Guard's Arctic District, said in an email.

He added, "Efforts to resuscitate Meadows were unsuccessful, and the crew brought his body to Dutch Harbor."

In a Facebook post, Aleutian Lady Captain Rick Shelford called Meadows' death "the most tragic day in the history of the Aleutian Lady on the Bering Sea" as they lost their "brother."

"Todd was the newest member of our crew, he quickly became family. His love for fishing and his strong work ethic earned everyone's respect right away," said Shelford. "His smile was contagious, and the sound of his laughter coming up the wheelhouse stairs or over the deck hailer is something we will carry with us always."

The captain added, "Todd's love for his children, his family, and his life was evident in everything he did. He worked hard, loved deeply, and brought joy to those around him. Right now, our hearts are broken in a way that words can't fully express."

Shelford asked the public to include Meadows' children and family in their prayers and "keep them in your thoughts as they face the days ahead without him."

"Todd will forever be part of this boat, this crew, and this brotherhood. Though we lost him far too soon, his legacy will live on through his children and in every memory we carry of him. Rest easy brother, till we meet again," he concluded.