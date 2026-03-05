'Deadliest Catch' Star Todd Meadows' Overboard Accident: What to Know
March 5 2026, Published 10:03 a.m. ET
Todd Meadows Died After Falling Overboard
Deadliest Catch deckhand Todd Meadows died after he was reported to have fallen overboard off the coast of Alaska on February 25. He was 25.
The Discovery Channel show's crewman — who was in his first year as a cast member — fell into the waters about 170 miles north of Dutch Harbor, Alaska, while filming the show.
"He was recovered unresponsive by the crew approximately ten minutes later," Chief Petty Officer Travis Magee, a spokesperson with the Coast Guard's Arctic District, said in an email.
He added, "Efforts to resuscitate Meadows were unsuccessful, and the crew brought his body to Dutch Harbor."
In a Facebook post, Aleutian Lady Captain Rick Shelford called Meadows' death "the most tragic day in the history of the Aleutian Lady on the Bering Sea" as they lost their "brother."
"Todd was the newest member of our crew, he quickly became family. His love for fishing and his strong work ethic earned everyone's respect right away," said Shelford. "His smile was contagious, and the sound of his laughter coming up the wheelhouse stairs or over the deck hailer is something we will carry with us always."
The captain added, "Todd's love for his children, his family, and his life was evident in everything he did. He worked hard, loved deeply, and brought joy to those around him. Right now, our hearts are broken in a way that words can't fully express."
Shelford asked the public to include Meadows' children and family in their prayers and "keep them in your thoughts as they face the days ahead without him."
"Todd will forever be part of this boat, this crew, and this brotherhood. Though we lost him far too soon, his legacy will live on through his children and in every memory we carry of him. Rest easy brother, till we meet again," he concluded.
U.S. Coast Guard Released New Details About Todd Meadows' Death
In a press release, Coast Guard Arctic District Public Affairs confirmed the agency is conducting a marine casualty investigation following the fatal overboard accident that killed Meadows.
Watchstanders at U.S. Coast Guard Arctic District Command Center in Juneau, Alaska, reportedly received a report from the fishing vessel at 5:05 p.m. local time. Meadows was recovered unresponsive by the crew about 10 minutes later, but first aid and resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.
The crew transported Meadows to Dutch Harbor and arrived in port on February 26, according to the Coast Guard.
Captain Christopher Culpepper, commander of U.S. Coast Guard Sector Western Alaska and U.S. Arctic, said in the press release, "Our deepest condolences go out to the family, friends, and crewmates of Mr. Meadows. This is a tragic reminder of the dangers fishermen face daily. We are committed to a thorough investigation to understand what happened and to help prevent future tragedies at sea."
- 'Deadliest Catch' Star's Chilling Death Caught on Camera as Crew 'Did Everything They Could' to Save 25-Year-Old at Sea
- 'Deadliest Catch' Star's Chilling Death Caught on Camera as Crew 'Did Everything They Could' to Save 25-Year-Old at Sea
- 'Deadliest Catch' Downfall: Josh Harris' Secrets & Scandals Exposed — Sex Assault, Jail & More
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Todd Meadows' Fatal Accident Was Caught on Camera
In a March 3 interview with a news outlet, Meadows' bunkmate Trey John Green III said the late deckhand's death was caught on camera.
"Discovery is done filming, but there was a producer and a deck cam guy on the boat for the past two months filming for Season 22 of the show," he confirmed. "It was filmed, unfortunately."
Green III shared there is "a deck cam as well that records 24-7, everything, and it caught everything from the incident as well," noting he was not sure what would happen with the footage.
Addressing the report, Meadows' mother, Angela, told TMZ they "don't want to see any footage from the accident and do not want Discovery to air any of that footage or make money off of our son's death. We hope they only air good things of Todd on that boat."
The matriarch said the family has asked for videos of her son while crabbing so they can watch him do what he loved and keep them as memories.
She also clarified amid the probe, "We don't want to put the blame on anyone, but someone has to take responsibility. We will have justice for Todd."
Meanwhile, a representative for Warner Bros. Discovery issued a statement following Meadows' death.
"We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Todd Meadows. This is a devastating loss, and our hearts are with his loved ones, his crewmates, and the entire fishing community during this incredibly difficult time."
Fundraiser Launched to Support Todd Meadows' Family
Following Meadows' tragic death, a GoFundMe was set up to support his family, including his "three amazing boys who were his entire world."
"Everything he did was for them — their smiles, their futures, and the memories they will carry with them," the description on the online fundraiser reads.
It adds, "This unimaginable loss has left his children without their father, his parents without their son, his siblings without their brother and his family broken. As the family navigates this heartbreaking time, we are raising funds to help support his three boys, assist with funeral expenses, and help ease the financial burden in the months ahead. Any donation, no matter the size, will go directly toward honoring his life and ensuring his boys are cared for in the way he would have wanted. If you are unable to give, please keep our family in your prayers and his name alive like he wanted."
It has raised more than $44,000 from 475 donors as of press time.