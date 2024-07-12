10 Things to Know About 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Movie: Cast Members, Release Date and More

In May 2023, Deadline confirmed the returns of as Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio. Karan Soni, Morena Baccarin and Leslie Uggams officially reprised their roles in the new flick.

In addition to the announced stars, Reynolds revealed in February 2023 that The Crown actress Emma Corrin would appear in the film but did not disclose her role. It was later revealed that she would play the role of the major villain, Cassandra Nova.

Rob Delaney, who appeared in Deadpool 2, will return.

Taylor Swift and Jennifer Garner were also linked to the project, though the reports about their appearances have since been debunked.

"They sure are loud," film's director Shawn Levy responded to the speculation in his interview with TheWrap. "I'm going across the board. 'No comment' because that's a double whammy. That's Taylor-related. And it's MCU-related. I'm no dummy. You're going to have to wait and see."

According to Marvel's official website, Pride & Prejudice star Matthew Macfadyen is also in the cast.