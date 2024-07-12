10 Things to Know About 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Movie: Cast Members, Release Date and More
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Are Leading 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
Deadpool & Wolverine will feature Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's titular characters, Deadpool and Wolverine.
In his interview with People in October 2022, Jackman expressed his excitement in making the film.
"I think being on set with [Ryan] every day and those two on film in every city together everyday. I think it's fair to say they'll be punching the s--- out of each other the whole time," he shared.
Who Are the Other Cast Members?
In May 2023, Deadline confirmed the returns of as Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio. Karan Soni, Morena Baccarin and Leslie Uggams officially reprised their roles in the new flick.
In addition to the announced stars, Reynolds revealed in February 2023 that The Crown actress Emma Corrin would appear in the film but did not disclose her role. It was later revealed that she would play the role of the major villain, Cassandra Nova.
Rob Delaney, who appeared in Deadpool 2, will return.
Taylor Swift and Jennifer Garner were also linked to the project, though the reports about their appearances have since been debunked.
"They sure are loud," film's director Shawn Levy responded to the speculation in his interview with TheWrap. "I'm going across the board. 'No comment' because that's a double whammy. That's Taylor-related. And it's MCU-related. I'm no dummy. You're going to have to wait and see."
According to Marvel's official website, Pride & Prejudice star Matthew Macfadyen is also in the cast.
What Will 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Be About?
Marvel Entertainment has not shared further details about Deadpool & Wolverine's plot. Still, the previous official synopsis revealed it would follow Wolverine's journey after crossing paths with Deadpool and their decision to work together to defeat their common enemy.
'Deadpool & Wolverine' Timeline in the MCU Confirmed
In January 2022, Jackman revealed that the upcoming film is set before the events of his 2017 flick, Logan.
"When I keep thinking of me and Ryan, of Deadpool and Wolverine, which are classic comic-book rivals, there's also a dynamic that I've never really got to do before as Wolverine. I just thought, 'This is gonna be fun. Something I've never done before. I can't wait,'" said Jackman.
Fans had long speculated the same timeline since Jackman's character died in Logan.
Who Is Working Behind the Scenes?
Levy is directing the third installment in the Deadpool franchise after Tim Miller and David Leitch worked on the first two. He previously worked with Reynolds in The Adam Project and Free Guy.
Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick replaced Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin as scriptwriters after the latter two left the film.
Is There a 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Trailer?
Ahead of Deadpool & Wolverine's release, Marvel Entertainment offered a first look at the film during the 2024 Super Bowl. The first full-length trailer arrived in April.
'Deadpool & Wolverine' Will Introduce a New Villain
Based on the trailers, Corwin plays the role of Cassandra Nova — the main villain in Deadpool & Wolverine. She uses her power to control Wolverine before saying, "Boys are so silly."
When Did 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Start Filming?
Disney acquired 20th Century Fox in March 2019, over four years before principal photography started in May 2023. Due to the SAG and writer's strikes, filming was postponed before resuming in November 2023.
Reynolds announced in January that they wrapped up filming.
"The suit hides the blood. Also sweat... But today, with Deadpool wrapping, it's mostly tears," he captioned his update. "A giant and forever thanks to the cast and crew of our film who battled wind, rain, strikes and @RealHughJackman ... all under the stalwart leadership of @ShawnLevyDirect."
"I got to make a movie with my closest pals and that doesn't happen very often," he concluded the post. "See ya July 26th... ⚔️🥺⚔️"
When Is the Release Date of 'Deadpool & Wolverine'?
Deadpool & Wolverine's release date has been moved to July 26, 2024, after getting shifted in recent months.
Where You Can Watch 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
Deadpool & Wolverine will arrive in movie theaters across the U.S. on the given release date.