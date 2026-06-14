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Dean Cain Faces Backlash for Disparaging Comments About 'Supergirl' Star Milly Alcock

split photo of Dean Cain & Milly Alcock
Source: MEGA

Dean Cain drew criticism after mocking Milly Alcock’s 'Supergirl' casting.

June 14 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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Dean Cain, the former Superman actor, recently attracted criticism for making unsavory remarks about Milly Alcock, the actress set to portray Supergirl in an upcoming film.

The 56-year-old Cain shared a post on X that mocked Alcock's appearance, particularly her ear piercings, prompting an outcry from fans.

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image of Dean Cain faced backlash after commenting on a social media post about Milly Alcock, who will play Supergirl in the upcoming film.
Source: Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman/Warner Bros. Television

Dean Cain faced backlash after commenting on a social media post about Milly Alcock, who will play Supergirl in the upcoming film.

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The controversy began when a user questioned how Supergirl could have ear piercings if her skin is bulletproof. Cain responded with a thinking emoji, which many interpreted as tacit approval of the comment.

The exchange escalated when the user compared Alcock's appearance to that of Cha-Ka from the 1970s series Land of the Lost.

Cain's reply, “Dang it … I laughed,” further fueled the criticism.

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image of Dean Cain reacted to a post questioning Supergirl’s ear piercings with a thinking emoji.
Source: DC/YouTube

Dean Cain reacted to a post questioning Supergirl’s ear piercings with a thinking emoji.

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Source: @wtfahhh0/X
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image of Milly Alcock, known for 'House of the Dragon,' is set to star in the new 'Supergirl' project scheduled for release on June 26.
Source: MEGA

Milly Alcock, known for 'House of the Dragon,' is set to star in the new 'Supergirl' project scheduled for release on June 26.

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Critics quickly labeled Cain's remarks as “shallow and cruel.”

One commenter remarked, “Some ‘Superman’ you turned out to be, huh?” highlighting the disappointment among fans who once admired him.

Another critic pointed out the significant age gap between the two, suggesting that Cain, who is old enough to be Alcock's father, should not empower bullies.

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Responses to Cain's comments revealed a widespread sentiment of disappointment.

Many fans expressed their dismay, with one stating, “What a shame, I used to admire you.”

Another echoed the sentiment, calling his comments “unprofessional and disgusting.”

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image of Dean Cain’s legacy as the former 'Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman' star has now been pulled into the controversy.
Source: MEGA

Dean Cain’s legacy as the former 'Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman' star has now been pulled into the controversy.

As a talented newcomer, Alcock is poised to take on the iconic role of Supergirl, which will premiere on June 26. She has previously gained recognition for her roles in HBO's House of the Dragon and the series Upright.

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