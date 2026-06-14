Dean Cain Faces Backlash for Disparaging Comments About 'Supergirl' Star Milly Alcock

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Dean Cain, the former Superman actor, recently attracted criticism for making unsavory remarks about Milly Alcock, the actress set to portray Supergirl in an upcoming film. The 56-year-old Cain shared a post on X that mocked Alcock's appearance, particularly her ear piercings, prompting an outcry from fans.

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Source: Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman/Warner Bros. Television Dean Cain faced backlash after commenting on a social media post about Milly Alcock, who will play Supergirl in the upcoming film.

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The controversy began when a user questioned how Supergirl could have ear piercings if her skin is bulletproof. Cain responded with a thinking emoji, which many interpreted as tacit approval of the comment. The exchange escalated when the user compared Alcock's appearance to that of Cha-Ka from the 1970s series Land of the Lost. Cain's reply, “Dang it … I laughed,” further fueled the criticism.

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Source: DC/YouTube Dean Cain reacted to a post questioning Supergirl’s ear piercings with a thinking emoji.

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Source: MEGA Milly Alcock, known for 'House of the Dragon,' is set to star in the new 'Supergirl' project scheduled for release on June 26.

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Critics quickly labeled Cain's remarks as “shallow and cruel.” One commenter remarked, “Some ‘Superman’ you turned out to be, huh?” highlighting the disappointment among fans who once admired him. Another critic pointed out the significant age gap between the two, suggesting that Cain, who is old enough to be Alcock's father, should not empower bullies.

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Responses to Cain's comments revealed a widespread sentiment of disappointment. Many fans expressed their dismay, with one stating, “What a shame, I used to admire you.” Another echoed the sentiment, calling his comments “unprofessional and disgusting.”

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Source: MEGA Dean Cain’s legacy as the former 'Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman' star has now been pulled into the controversy.