Milly Alcock's 'Supergirl Film': Cast, Release Date and More
What Is the 'Supergirl' Film About?
The new Supergirl will soar through the sky soon.
Based on the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic book arc, the upcoming Milly Alcock-led film, Supergirl, will reportedly highlight the difference between the character and Superman.
"We see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl," explained James Gunn, who is spearheading the second movie under the rebooted DC Studios.
He also said of Supergirl, "She's much more hardcore; she's not exactly the Supergirl we're used to seeing."
The upcoming Supergirl film is directed by Australian filmmaker Craig Gillespie.
What Role Does Milly Alcock Play in the 'Supergirl' Film?
In January, Deadline confirmed that Alcock — who is also known for her roles in House of the Dragon and Netflix's Sirens — secured the highly sought-after role of Kara Zor-El/Supergirl.
She ultimately eclipsed Emilia Jones and Supergirl voice actress Meg Donnelly.
Gunn posted a screenshot of Deadline's story on Instagram alongside the caption, "This is accurate. Milly is a fantastically talented young actor, and I'm incredibly excited about her being a part of the DCU. Yes, I first became aware of her in House of the Dragon but I was blown away by her varied auditions and screen tests for #Supergirl. She embodies Kara as envisioned by @tomking_tk, @bilquis and Ana Nogueira."
What Has James Gunn Said About Milly Alcock's 'Supergirl' Film?
In an interview with ScreenRant, Gunn shared more details about Supergirl, calling the character "a total mess."
"I mean, I think as we learn, she's had a completely different background from Superman. A much more difficult background," Gunn said. "He's had this wonderful upbringing by these two parents that loved him and were very healthy. And her background was much different than that. And she's ended up different than her cousin."
Who Is in the Cast of the New 'Supergirl' Film?
In addition to Alcock, the Supergirl cast also includes Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham.
Jason Momoa will play anti-hero Lobo.
Is There a Trailer for the 'Supergirl' Film?
No trailer for Supergirl has been released as of press time. On the other hand, Gunn already shared a preview on X, showing Alcock enjoying a blue slushy while donning the famous costume.
"Look Out. 2026," he captioned the photo on X.
When Will the 'Supergirl' Film Premiere?
Supergirl is slated to hit theaters on June 26, 2026.
The release date was announced after Gunn confirmed in May that the DC Universe film had wrapped filming.