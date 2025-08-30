Milly Alcock's 'Supergirl Film': Cast, Release Date and More

The new Supergirl will soar through the sky soon.

Based on the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic book arc, the upcoming Milly Alcock-led film, Supergirl, will reportedly highlight the difference between the character and Superman.

"We see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl," explained James Gunn, who is spearheading the second movie under the rebooted DC Studios.

He also said of Supergirl, "She's much more hardcore; she's not exactly the Supergirl we're used to seeing."

The upcoming Supergirl film is directed by Australian filmmaker Craig Gillespie.