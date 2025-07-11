Dean Weitzman: Radio Host, Car Accident Lawyer, and Crusader for Mild Traumatic Brain Injury Awareness

According to estimates published in JAMA Internal Medicine, as many as 8 million Americans suffer head injuries each year, with 70 to 90 percent classified as mild, meaning consciousness is lost, if at all, for mere seconds, and imaging often turns up nothing. Yet, as The Lancet recently noted, up to half of adults with mild TBI do not return to their pre-injury level of health even six months after the event.

Car and truck accidents are among the most common causes of these injuries. “People walk away from a car accident, seemingly fine, and only weeks later begin to notice they can’t concentrate, or that their personality has changed,” he says. The CDC confirms that motor vehicle crashes are a leading contributor to TBIs in the United States, yet mTBIs in particular are frequently underdiagnosed, dismissed as the inevitable aftermath of a stressful event, or, worse, as malingering.

A 2023 study in ScienceDirect found that over 80 percent of the 69 million traumatic brain injuries that happen each year are classified as mild. But because there's still no reliable biomarker for these injuries, many go undiagnosed or are brushed off entirely.