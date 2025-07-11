Dean Weitzman: Radio Host, Car Accident Lawyer, and Crusader for Mild Traumatic Brain Injury Awareness
On a recent morning in Philadelphia, Dean Weitzman sits behind his desk, sifting through a stack of medical journals and automotive safety reports. Legal briefs intermingle with handwritten listener questions for his weekly radio show, “Court Radio.” In a city dense with personal injury attorneys, Weitzman stands out, not just because he's recovered over $1 billion for his clients, but for his persistent focus on injuries and victims who often go ignored.
Unseen and overlooked injuries can not only reduce the value of your case but also significantly reduce your quality of life. That's why Weitzman is on a mission to raise awareness of mild traumatic brain injuries, or mTBIs. “The word ‘mild’ is a misnomer,” he says, “because there’s nothing mild about an injury that can change the course of a life.” His concern is not misplaced.
According to estimates published in JAMA Internal Medicine, as many as 8 million Americans suffer head injuries each year, with 70 to 90 percent classified as mild, meaning consciousness is lost, if at all, for mere seconds, and imaging often turns up nothing. Yet, as The Lancet recently noted, up to half of adults with mild TBI do not return to their pre-injury level of health even six months after the event.
Car and truck accidents are among the most common causes of these injuries. “People walk away from a car accident, seemingly fine, and only weeks later begin to notice they can’t concentrate, or that their personality has changed,” he says. The CDC confirms that motor vehicle crashes are a leading contributor to TBIs in the United States, yet mTBIs in particular are frequently underdiagnosed, dismissed as the inevitable aftermath of a stressful event, or, worse, as malingering.
At MyPhillyLawyer, he’s known for being a detail-oriented car accident lawyer and uncovering the “invisible” injuries his clients suffer. He digs into records, connects the dots between symptoms and cutting-edge research, and doesn’t hesitate to challenge doctors or insurance companies who downplay the impact of cognitive or emotional trauma that doesn’t show up on a CT scan. And the science is on his side. A 2023 study in ScienceDirect found that over 80 percent of the 69 million traumatic brain injuries that happen each year are classified as mild. But because there’s still no reliable biomarker for these injuries, many go undiagnosed or are brushed off entirely.
This focus on who is at risk and who receives care also threads through Weitzman’s long-running radio show, “Court Radio.” Airing weekly on the Court Radio YouTube Stream, the show blends legal advice, public safety discussions, and current legal issues, inviting listeners to call in with questions about a wide range of topics, from car accidents and criminal defense to real estate and estate planning. In each episode, Weitzman not only tackles the pressing legal matters of the day but also addresses caller concerns, often drawing out stories of injuries and circumstances that defy easy categorization. By offering clarity and encouragement to those unsure of their legal footing, he aims to ensure that no one’s story, or injury goes unheard.
In the end, Dean Weitzman’s work is an ongoing act of attention: to the injured, to the overlooked, to the quiet catastrophes that escape the headlines. His crusade is not only for compensation, but for acknowledgment, for a world where the suffering of the unseen is, at last, brought into view.