Deanna Wallin: From Nurse to CEO of Naples Soap Company

Deanna Wallin is the founder and CEO of Naples Soap Company and used to suffer from painful skin issues. Finding a solution to her eczema and psoriasis was the first step in setting her on a new path that would take her from a successful career as a nurse in Florida to becoming the CEO of her own company. Her passion for helping people suffering from skin conditions has been the foundation of the Naples Soap Company's accomplishments.

This discovery led to her experimenting with skincare products made with natural ingredients like coconut oil and cocoa butter. Soon, she and her daughter found relief for their itchy skin.

Wallin tried every product on the market to alleviate her eczema and psoriasis, but it wasn’t until her daughter was born with eczema that she decided to apply her knowledge as a nurse to the problem and find a solution. Leaning on her experience in healthcare, she researched the ingredients in skincare products, searching for what may be the cause of skin irritations. Wallin found that many common ingredients have negative effects that can exacerbate skin issues instead of resolving them.

From Nurse to Entrepreneur

Wallin was born and raised in Southwest Florida. She attended Barry University, where she received her bachelor’s degree in psychology and earned her licensed practical nurse (LPN) certification from Lorenzo Walker Technical College. For 15 years, she worked in the healthcare industry in Florida.

In the aftermath of the Great Recession in 2008, Wallin decided it was time for her to make a major shift in her career trajectory. The story of how she discovered a natural skincare solution for her and her daughter’s painful skin issues was powerful, and she wanted to share her experience with others.

In 2009, Wallin opened her first shop called Naples Soap Company in a tourist shopping mall where she sold handmade soaps and body butters. It was a small 300-square-foot store in Tin City, but it was the start of a growing business. The Naples Soap Company expanded its line to include hair products, bath bombs, face cleansers, masks, scrubs, moisturizers, and more.

Success followed in the years to come as Naples Soap Company expanded to 13 locations across the state of Florida.