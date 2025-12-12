or
Debbie Allen Gushes Over Tom Cruise's 'Incredible' Dance Skills After Duo Went Viral: 'He Can Get Down!'

Photo of Debbie Allen and Tom Cruise
Source: MEGA

In an exclusive interview with OK!, Debbie Allen spoke out for the first time about her viral dance moment with Tom Cruise.

Dec. 12 2025, Updated 6:01 p.m. ET

Choreographer Debbie Allen thinks Tom Cruise could have a future in dance.

In an exclusive interview with OK!, the Fame alum, 75, broke down their viral boogie moment on the dance floor at a party hosted by the Debbie Allen Dance Academy on Saturday, November 15.

Image of Debbie Allen 'would party' with Tom Cruise 'anytime.'
Source: MEGA

Debbie Allen 'would party' with Tom Cruise 'anytime.'

“It was just incredible. Tom is such a wonderful human being,” she gushed. “Beyond being such a great actor, just as a person, he really is in the moment. He was very present.”

Allen revealed that the action star took the time to go backstage, up to the dressing room, and thank every one of her kids for having him at the event.

“I mean, who does that? I don't know anybody as gracious as that,” she said. “But he can get down on that dance floor. You know, he was a gymnast when he was young. That's how he started. So I always have claimed him since he came sliding down those tighty whities. I claimed him as one of us.”

Image of Tom Cruise and Debbie Allen danced together.
Source: @dnice/Instagram

Tom Cruise and Debbie Allen danced together.

The Grey’s Anatomy star admitted she was impressed by Cruise’s movement skills.

“It was good. I would go party with Tom anytime. I hope we have a chance to do it again,” she said. “It was wonderful, and we broke the internet! Everyone went crazy.”

A clip of the duo dancing, shared on Instagram by DJ D-Nice, garnered over 722,000 views.

Debbie Allen and Tom Cruise Were Presented With Honorary Oscars

Image of Debbie Allen and Tom Cruise both received honorary Oscars.
Source: @dnice/Instagram

Debbie Allen and Tom Cruise both received honorary Oscars.

In November, both Allen and Cruise received honorary Oscars at the Governors Awards.

According to former Academy president Janet Yang, the stars were celebrated as "legendary individuals whose extraordinary careers and commitment to our filmmaking community continue to leave a lasting impact."

Debbie Allen's Hot Chocolate Nutcracker

Image of Debbie Allen is the creator of the Hot Chocolate Nutcracker.
Source: MEGA

Debbie Allen is the creator of the Hot Chocolate Nutcracker.

Amid awards season, Allen is the creator and star of the 15th Annual Hot Chocolate Nutcracker, which is being performed at Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center in California. She reflected on the challenges surrounding putting on a show in the age of social media.

“The advent of the internet and TikTok has pushed dance to a whole other euphoric love around the world, but also it's been difficult because performing arts organizations have had such a hard time staying afloat. The funding is just shrinking,” the actress explained. “We’re in an economy where people don't have jobs every day…at my school, 70 percent of the kids are on scholarship. I'm always out there with a tin cup in my hand to give them the opportunity of the training. The training is what they need. You just can't become masterful during a 30-second video.”

