Debbie Allen Gushes Over Tom Cruise's 'Incredible' Dance Skills After Duo Went Viral: 'He Can Get Down!'

In an exclusive interview with OK!, Debbie Allen spoke out for the first time about her viral dance moment with Tom Cruise.

In an exclusive interview with OK!, the Fame alum, 75, broke down their viral boogie moment on the dance floor at a party hosted by the Debbie Allen Dance Academy on Saturday, November 15.

“It was just incredible. Tom is such a wonderful human being,” she gushed. “Beyond being such a great actor, just as a person, he really is in the moment. He was very present.”

Allen revealed that the action star took the time to go backstage, up to the dressing room, and thank every one of her kids for having him at the event.

“I mean, who does that? I don't know anybody as gracious as that,” she said. “But he can get down on that dance floor. You know, he was a gymnast when he was young. That's how he started. So I always have claimed him since he came sliding down those tighty whities. I claimed him as one of us.”