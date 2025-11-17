Mission Impossible? Tom Cruise Trolled for Failing to Dance 'on Beat' With Debbie Allen: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Tom Cruise busted some moves on the dance floor with famed choreographer Debbie Allen. The Mission: Impossible star, 63, let loose to Frankie Beverly and Maze’s "Before I Let Go" at a party hosted by the Debbie Allen Dance Academy on Saturday, November 15. The event took place in Los Angeles, Calif., just one day before the duo received their honorary Oscars at the Governors Awards.

View this post on Instagram Source: @dnice/Instagram Debbie Allen and Tom Cruise danced together.

In a short clip posted by DJ D-Nice, a suit-clad Cruise spun around, wrapped his arm around Allen and shook his hips. The actress, 75, stunned in a printed gown, a shall and dangling earrings. At one point, the celebs joined actress Jenifer Lewis and Allen’s older sister, Phylicia Rashad, to dance to Luther Vandross’ "Never Too Much." "Last night was a vibe! I kept the vibes flowing as we celebrated @therealdebbieallen in a major way. @tomcruise is invited to the barbecue! 🪩🕺🏾," the DJ captioned the Instagram video.

Source: @dnice/Instagram Tom Cruise and Debbie Allen let loose together at a party.

Fans shaded Cruise for falling to dance to the beat of the music. "Looks like that mission of staying on beat is impossible for him! 😂😂🤣🤣" one user wrote, while another quipped, "He almost broke out in the swim stroke 😂." "It's okay, his heart was beating in perfect rhythm!!" a third teased. Others, however, praised the actor for having a good time, writing, "Tom got it going on for real!!✅♥️🔥🕺🏾."

Tom Cruise and Debbie Allen Receive Honorary Oscars

Source: @dnice/Instagram Tom Cruise and Debbie Allen received honorary Oscars.

On Sunday, November 16, both Cruise and Allen received their honorary Oscars at the Governors Awards, which was held at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood, Calif. Dolly Parton and Wynn Thomas were bestowed with the prestigious honor during the evening's festivities as well. The four recipients were announced in June by then-Academy president Janet Yang, who rendered them "four legendary individuals whose extraordinary careers and commitment to our filmmaking community continue to leave a lasting impact."

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas' Breakup

Source: MEGA Tom Cruise dated Ana de Armas for approximately nine months.

Cruise's busy weekend comes after his split from Ana de Armas. The Ballerina alum reportedly pulled the plug on the relationship after less than a year of dating. "Things were moving fast, and she started to get a little uncomfortable with how fast it was going," despite their "undeniable chemistry," a source spilled. Although de Armas "still likes [Cruise] a lot," the duo is "done for now." "They will see how things go in the future," the source added.

Source: MEGA Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas never officially confirmed their relationship.