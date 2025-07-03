Debbie Gibson Dazzles in Green Minidress While Flaunting Her Incredible Legs: Photos
Only in our dreams! '80s pop princess Debbie Gibson proved she's looking better than ever in a video flaunting her insanely toned legs while wearing a glittering green minidress.
Gibson, 54, struck numerous poses in the doorway at a venue before heading onstage in the Instagram post she shared on Tuesday, July 1. She set the video to Beyoncé's "Green Light" as the color shone down on her from an "exit" sign.
"GREEN LIGHT SPECIAL," Gibson captioned the post, where fans went wild for her look.
"I squealed when you came on stage in this outfit," one fan told the singer, while a second said she looked "absolutely stellar."
"You look amazing in this dress! What an awesome concert it was great to see you!" a third person gushed, while a fourth cheered, "Baby! S--- Girl!!"
Teenage Dream All Grow Up
Gibson also shared a video of her medley finale from her Newstalgia Live: Greatest Hits & Beyond show. She performed the free show in South Jordan, Utah, on June 30, as part of the Live Daybreak Summer Concert Series.
Afterward, the "Fallen Angel" singer did and meet and greet with fans, where she wore a white top and glittering pants.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
When Did Debbie Gibson Become Famous?
Gibson burst onto the music scene in 1987 with her first hit, "Only in My Dreams," when she was just 16 years old. Her debut album, Out of the Blue, went on to sell five million copies worldwide. It featured the hits "Foolish Beat" and "Shake Your Love," with Gibson writing all 10 songs on the LP.
The Brooklyn, N.Y., native followed it up with her second studio album, 1989's Electric Youth, which spent five weeks at the top of Billboard's 200 album chart. Gibson went on to release a total of 11 studio albums over the course of her career, but it was her earliest days as a pop princess when she had her greatest success.
What Is Debbie Gibson Doing Today?
In addition to being a pop star, Gibson went on to make her Broadway debut in in Les Misérables in 1992. She carved out a successful musical theater career, starring in productions of Grease, Beauty and the Beast, Gypsy and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, mixing her time between the Great White Way and national touring productions.
In 2024, Gibson went on tour to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Electric Youth.
Gibson will become a published author when her memoir, Eternally Electric, is released in September.
“Writing my memoir during this profound second act is a way to celebrate the connection I have to my longtime audience and how we all can pull from our past challenges and lessons to be at our most vital and vibrant and stay eternally electric,” Gibson told a news outlet in February.