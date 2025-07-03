Debbie Gibson Dazzles in Green Minidress While Flaunting Her Incredible Legs: Photos

Only in our dreams! '80s pop princess Debbie Gibson proved she's looking better than ever in a video flaunting her insanely toned legs while wearing a glittering green minidress.

Gibson, 54, struck numerous poses in the doorway at a venue before heading onstage in the Instagram post she shared on Tuesday, July 1. She set the video to Beyoncé's "Green Light" as the color shone down on her from an "exit" sign.