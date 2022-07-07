Debbie Gibson Brings It Back To 1987 To Celebrate 35th Anniversary Of 'Out Of The Blue'

Debbie Gibson announced will be performing two New York City shows to celebrate the 35th anniversary of her iconic album Out of the Blue. The shows are set to take place at 54 Below on Thursday, August 18, and Sunday, August 21.

"Tomorrow, all #diamondDebHeads check your email and content page and #prouddebheads check your email for pre sale info!" she captioned her Instagram announcement. "So much fun hanging out with you all and can’t wait to see you in New York… The place that started it all for me! #OOTB35."