Deena Theodora Brings Back ’80s Pop with a Modern Twist—And We’re Obsessed!

Deena ( @deenatheodora ) isn’t just your average pop singer. Fluent in English and Greek, she’s a multilingual sensation who showcases her vocal versatility in seven languages—including Spanish, Italian, French, Latin, and Arabic. This unique skill set has helped her craft a sound that’s as global as it is timeless.

If you haven’t heard of Deena Theodora yet, get ready to have her name on repeat. The Ottawa-born, Greek powerhouse is making waves in the music industry, and with her latest release, "How Does It Feel," she’s proving she’s a rising star you need to watch.

Her journey started in 2019 when she made her debut on Karl Wolf’s single "Yes," featuring Super Sako and Fito Blanko. Since then, she’s taken the stage at some of the biggest festivals, including Taste of the Danforth, which draws over two million visitors, and even performed in Times Square during NY Fashion Week. Talk about a moment!

Now, Deena blesses us with her latest single, "How Does It Feel," produced by Medylandia and Mederic Oliver. This emotional and introspective track blends her signature ’80s-inspired sound with fresh, modern production. Co-written with Ezra Ezzahar, the song is a powerful reflection on heartbreak, healing, and those lingering ‘what ifs.’

"This song is about the moment you step back and finally ask the questions you've been afraid to ask—both to yourself and to the person who hurt you," Deena shares. "It’s raw, it’s honest, and I hope listeners find their own stories within it."