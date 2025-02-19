or
Deena Theodora Brings Back ’80s Pop with a Modern Twist—And We’re Obsessed!

Feb. 19 2025, Published 1:49 a.m. ET

If you haven’t heard of Deena Theodora yet, get ready to have her name on repeat. The Ottawa-born, Greek powerhouse is making waves in the music industry, and with her latest release, "How Does It Feel," she’s proving she’s a rising star you need to watch.

Deena (@deenatheodora) isn’t just your average pop singer. Fluent in English and Greek, she’s a multilingual sensation who showcases her vocal versatility in seven languages—including Spanish, Italian, French, Latin, and Arabic. This unique skill set has helped her craft a sound that’s as global as it is timeless.

Her journey started in 2019 when she made her debut on Karl Wolf’s single "Yes," featuring Super Sako and Fito Blanko. Since then, she’s taken the stage at some of the biggest festivals, including Taste of the Danforth, which draws over two million visitors, and even performed in Times Square during NY Fashion Week. Talk about a moment!

Now, Deena blesses us with her latest single, "How Does It Feel," produced by Medylandia and Mederic Oliver. This emotional and introspective track blends her signature ’80s-inspired sound with fresh, modern production. Co-written with Ezra Ezzahar, the song is a powerful reflection on heartbreak, healing, and those lingering ‘what ifs.’

"This song is about the moment you step back and finally ask the questions you've been afraid to ask—both to yourself and to the person who hurt you," Deena shares. "It’s raw, it’s honest, and I hope listeners find their own stories within it."

Why You Need to Listen

With its haunting melodies, evocative storytelling, and Deena’s ethereal vocals, "How Does It Feel" is the perfect anthem for anyone who’s ever had to pick up the pieces of a broken heart. Whether you’re a fan of throwback pop or just love a song that hits you right in the feels, this one’s for you.

The momentum isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Deena is already teasing her next release, featuring an OVO artist, set to drop in April. With her ever-growing fanbase and undeniable star power, it’s only a matter of time before she becomes a household name.

"How Does It Feel" is available now on all major streaming platforms, so go ahead—hit play and get ready to fall in love with Deena Theodora’s signature sound.

