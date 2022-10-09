The Future Of Blockchain, NFT, And Finance According To Deepak Thapliyal

Blockchain technology is one of the most revolutionary innovations in recent years. The technology provides a new way to create trust and transparency without an intermediary while ensuring accountability through decentralization. In the world of finance, blockchain technology has attracted great interest from financial institutions such as banks as well as developers.

With the introduction of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, we have seen an unprecedented transformation in how money moves across borders. People no longer need to wait for a wire transfer or cross their fingers that they can get physical currency exchanged in time. Instead, they can send cryptocurrency as soon as it has been mined. NFTs have improved trustless trading platforms and facilitated cross-border transactions with reduced cost and improved efficiency.