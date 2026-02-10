Tongues Out! Delilah Belle Hamlin Gets Cheeky With Sister Amelia Gray in Bold New Snap

Article continues below advertisement

Delilah Belle Hamlin posted a cheeky picture as she licked her sister, Amelia Gray. The model, 27, shared the image in a dump of other selfies and pictures on Monday, February 9.

Article continues below advertisement

Silly Sister Pic

Source: @delilahbelle/Instagram Delilah Belle Hamlin took a cheeky photo with her sister Amelia Gray.

In the picture, the blonde beauty was holding onto her sister's butt as she stuck her tongue out onto her jeans. The model had her hair piled high on top of her head and eyeliner around her eyes. Amelia wore a white T-shirt that was a stark difference from her black locks cascading down her back.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

'Dream Girl'

Source: @delilahbelle/Instagram Elsewhere in the photo dump, Delilah also posted a picture of her toned abs.

Elsewhere in the post, Deliliah shared an upclose picture of her toned abs while she lounged at the beach. She wore a rainbow bikini as she lay on a towel facing the waves, next to a man. Delilah captioned the post, "melodramamaa." Many people commented heart emojis while a few wrote, "Ur perfect," and "dream girl."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Another Sultry Snap

Source: mega She lounged on the beach in a rainbow bikini.

In December 2025, the model shared another round of racy snaps. Deliliah posed in a strapless black bikini with a gold center embellishment in steamy pictures. She also included a video where she was recorded from behind as she swayed her hips and showed off her sandy butt.

Sobriety Journey

Source: mega The model has previously talked about her sobriety journey.