Tongues Out! Delilah Belle Hamlin Gets Cheeky With Sister Amelia Gray in Bold New Snap

Delilah Belle Hamlin took a cheeky photo with her tongue out on her sister Amelia Gray's butt.

Feb. 10 2026, Published 4:54 p.m. ET

Delilah Belle Hamlin posted a cheeky picture as she licked her sister, Amelia Gray.

The model, 27, shared the image in a dump of other selfies and pictures on Monday, February 9.

Silly Sister Pic

Delilah Belle Hamlin took a cheeky photo with her sister Amelia Gray.

In the picture, the blonde beauty was holding onto her sister's butt as she stuck her tongue out onto her jeans.

The model had her hair piled high on top of her head and eyeliner around her eyes.

Amelia wore a white T-shirt that was a stark difference from her black locks cascading down her back.

Source: @delilahbelle/Instagram

In the picture, Delilah stuck her tongue out on Amelia's butt.

'Dream Girl'

image of Elsewhere in the photo dump, Delilah also posted a picture of her toned abs.
Source: @delilahbelle/Instagram

Elsewhere in the photo dump, Delilah also posted a picture of her toned abs.

Elsewhere in the post, Deliliah shared an upclose picture of her toned abs while she lounged at the beach.

She wore a rainbow bikini as she lay on a towel facing the waves, next to a man.

Delilah captioned the post, "melodramamaa."

Many people commented heart emojis while a few wrote, "Ur perfect," and "dream girl."

Another Sultry Snap

image of She lounged on the beach in a rainbow bikini.
Source: mega

She lounged on the beach in a rainbow bikini.

In December 2025, the model shared another round of racy snaps.

Deliliah posed in a strapless black bikini with a gold center embellishment in steamy pictures.

She also included a video where she was recorded from behind as she swayed her hips and showed off her sandy butt.

Sobriety Journey

image of The model has previously talked about her sobriety journey.
Source: mega

The model has previously talked about her sobriety journey.

Though she may enjoy time with her sister and sunny beaches, Delilah previously struggled with depression and addiction.

"I love being sober. I feel so 'pick me' when I’m like, 'I'm sober,' but whatever. I love rehab. I love it," she said on parents Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin’s "Let’s Not Talk About the Husband" podcast in July. "It was more so I just felt so out of control of my own emotions. I was so depressed; I was so anxious. It wasn’t even me, like, being addicted; it was more so recognizing that I needed more help."

She continued, "I needed to do intense therapy. It was just, like, a self-realization and I just needed help — it was a cry for help. I called you guys one day like, 'Hey, I think I need to go to rehab, I’m not quite sure what that is.'"

Now, seven years later, she insists she has no regrets about getting help.

"It was the best decision of my life," she explained. "No one forced me to go. I was like, 'I wanna go.' I'm so lucky that you guys could afford it at the time and help me through it. I love it."

