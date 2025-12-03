Model Delilah Belle Hamlin Puts Her Curves on Display in Thong Bikini: See the Sizzling Photos
Dec. 3 2025, Published 6:16 p.m. ET
Delilah Belle Hamlin isn’t afraid of turning heads in a barely-there bikini.
Hamlin, 27, posed in a strapless black bikini top featuring a gold center embellishment in a steamy photo series posted on Tuesday, December 2. Her thong bottoms left little to the imagination, with the string ties accentuating her long legs as she posed on the balcony of an oceanfront beach villa.
Delilah Belle Hamlin Left Little to the Imagination
“I💜kman,” the influencer captioned the Instagram upload.
The series of photos captured several memories of the model’s tropical vacation, which included fun horseback rides on the beach, collecting shells and painting.
Delilah Belle Hamlin Shared Racy Vacation Shots
She also included a racy video where she was recorded from behind as she swayed her hips and showed off a very sandy backside.
“Ugh your so pretty 🔥🔥🔥😍,” one adoring fan wrote in the comments section, while, another added, “Woahhhhhh💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚my angel.”
“Beautiful 😍🔥❤️,” a third wrote.
Delilah Belle Hamlin Spoke About Sobriety Journey
While she may be enjoying a relaxing winter, Hamlin previously struggled with depression and addiction.
“I love being sober. I feel so ‘pick me’ when I’m like, ‘I’m sober,’ but whatever. I love rehab. I love it,” she said on parents Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin’s “Let’s Not Talk About the Husband” podcast in July. “It was more so I just felt so out of control of my own emotions. I was so depressed; I was so anxious. It wasn’t even me, like, being addicted; it was more so recognizing that I needed more help.”
Delilah Belle Hamlin Has No Regrets About Rehab
She continued, “I needed to do intense therapy. It was just, like, a self-realization and I just needed help — it was a cry for help. I called you guys one day like, ‘Hey, I think I need to go to rehab, I’m not quite sure what that is.’”
Now, seven years later, the Bravo alum insisted she has no regrets about her decision to get help. “It was the best decision of my life,” she explained. “No one forced me to go. I was like, ‘I wanna go.’ I’m so lucky that you guys could afford it at the time and help me through it. I love it.”