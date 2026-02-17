Delilah Belle Hamlin Flaunts Toned Figure in SKIMS Bra and Underwear Set: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Delilah Belle Hamlin is keeping things effortlessly chic. The model, 27, shared a series of sultry yet relaxed snaps of herself lounging at home in a soft gray SKIMS bra and matching underwear set.

Article continues below advertisement

Comfy Cozy Photos

Source: @delilahbelle/Instagram Delilah Belle relaxed on a cream couch in a neutral SKIMS set.

Posing on a cream couch, Delilah paired the minimalist look with cozy gray socks and a blanket draped across her lap. In one photo, she flipped through a large coffee table book while sipping an iced coffee. Another snap showed her reclining against plush green pillows, highlighting her toned midsection as natural light poured in through floor-to-ceiling windows. Wearing her blonde hair pulled back in a loose bun and oversized clear-framed glasses, Delilah kept her glam understated. The neutral two-piece hugged her figure, perfectly complementing her cozy state. Delilah captioned the post, "@skims #skimspartner." SKIMS commented, "Stunning," on her post.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Cheeky Picture With Sister Amelia Gray Hamlin

Source: @delilahbelle/Instagram She styled the look with cozy socks and a draped blanket.

The model recently took a cheeky picture with her sister, Amelia Gray Hamlin. In the snap, the blonde stunner playfully grabbed her sister's backside while sticking her tongue out against her jeans. The model styled her hair in a high, tousled bun and added a touch of eyeliner to her look. Meanwhile, Amelia kept it casual in a white T-shirt, which stood out against her dark hair cascading down her back.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Delilah Belle Hamlin Opens Up about Addiction and Depression

Source: @delilahbelle/Instagram Delilah kept her glam minimal with a loose bun and clear-framed glasses.

Delilah admitted that she previously struggled with depression and addiction. "I love being sober. I feel so 'pick me' when I’m like, 'I'm sober,' but whatever. I love rehab. I love it," she said on parents Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin’s "Let's Not Talk About the Husband" podcast in July 2025. "It was more so I just felt so out of control of my own emotions. I was so depressed; I was so anxious. It wasn’t even me, like, being addicted; it was more so recognizing that I needed more help." The model continued, "I needed to do intense therapy. It was just, like, a self-realization and I just needed help — it was a cry for help. I called you guys one day like, 'Hey, I think I need to go to rehab, I'm not quite sure what that is.'"

Source: @delilahbelle/Instagram The lingerie set highlighted her toned physique.