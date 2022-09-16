Delta-8 & Dermatology — Will Delta-8 Topicals Be The Next 'Skincare Superstar?'

Even customers who love delta-8 rarely mention using this cannabinoid in their skincare routine. Some might not even be aware that a few companies offer delta-8-infused skin-safe lotions. Unlike CBD, delta-8 THC hasn’t taken off in the topical industry. However, a few fervent followers believe in delta-8’s potential as a skincare supplement.

It may not be easy to find “delta-8 lotions near me,” but more customers and businesses are interested in this new industry. Anyone interested in the latest trends in the lotion industry should take a closer look at delta-8 THC topicals.