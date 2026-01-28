Delusional Donald Trump Insists He Has 'the Best Polling Numbers' as Midterm Anxiety Sets In

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump is trying to calm nerves — including his own — as the 2026 midterms get closer. On Fox News’ The Will Cain Show on Tuesday, January 27, the 79-year-old insisted he's doing a great job at leading the country.

Source: Fox News Donald Trump claims he has 'the best polling numbers' ever.

BREAKING: Trump says he has the best polling numbers he’s ever had. We don’t know what fake numbers his handlers are showing him but here are the facts. His numbers on immigration alone are worse than they’ve ever been. He’s losing the American people. pic.twitter.com/FeNEhXJ7Pz — Trump Lie Tracker (Commentary Account) (@MAGALieTracker) January 28, 2026 Source: @MAGALieTracker/X

“Hopefully we are going to change that around, we are doing great, we have the best polling numbers we have ever had, we have the best numbers in the country,” Trump said.

He also admitted he doesn’t understand why the president’s party usually struggles in midterms. “Nobody can explain why,” he added. “You know, even when we’ve had an amazing year, this has been a record-setting year in every way. Nobody can explain, even presidents, whether it’s Republican or Democrat, when they win, it doesn’t make any difference, they seem to lose the midterms.”

Source: Fox News The president said no one can explain midterm losses.

Reality paints a very different picture. Recent polls show more Americans disapprove of Trump than approve. The New York Times/Siena poll, conducted January 12 to 17, found 56 percent of voters disapprove of Trump’s job performance, while just 40 percent approve. Nearly half said the country has gotten worse over the past year, compared with only 32 percent who said it’s improved.

Voter sentiment is also tilting Democratic for the midterms. In a hypothetical 2026 matchup, Democrats hold 48 percent support versus 43 percent for Republicans. Trump’s historically strong issues aren’t looking strong either. A Reuters/Ipsos survey showed only 36 percent approve of how he’s handling the economy. On immigration, approval fell to 39 percent, hitting a record low after federal agents killed two U.S. citizens in Minneapolis.

Source: MEGA Recent polls show more Americans disapprove than approve of Donald Trump.

Trump tried to comprehend the numbers himself. “It makes no sense, even if the president did well, they seem to lose the midterms,” he said. “There’s some psychological factor out there... I don’t know, maybe they want to put up a garden fence, you just don’t know.”

Earlier this month, he even floated the idea of not holding November’s midterm elections. “I wish you could explain to me what the h---’s going on with the mind of the public,” he told House Republicans in January. “Now, I won’t say, ‘Cancel the election. They should cancel the election,’ because the fake news will say, ‘He wants the elections canceled. He’s a dictator.’”

Source: MEGA Donald Trump joked about canceling the 2026 midterm elections.

He repeated the sentiment in a January 16 interview with Reuters, saying Republicans have done so well that “when you think of it, we shouldn’t even have an election.”

