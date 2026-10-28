Demi Lovato Says She's 'Fine' After Hospitalized for Allergic Reaction

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Demi Lovato is updating fans on her current health status after an allergic reaction. The singer recently took to her Instagram handle to share that she was briefly hospitalized after an allergic reaction to a mysterious food.

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Demi Lovato Shares An Update On Her Health Status After Recent Allergic Reaction

Source: MEGA Demi Lovato shared a health update for her fans after her recent allergic reaction.

Sharing a photo with what looked like an IV in her arm and a hospital wristband, the "Body Say" singer wrote, "Sooooo i'm either allergic to passionfruit or sushi now." In another Instagram Story, screenshotted and published by TMZ, she wrote, "i'm fine!!" However, she didn't elaborate on what symptoms she experienced, nor mentioned any possible triggers other than the passionfruit and sushi. According to sources with direct knowledge of the matter, Lovato didn't stay overnight and was discharged shortly after checking in for evaluation, as her symptoms subsided quickly.

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Lovato Has A History Of Discovering Her Allergies

Source: MEGA Demi Lovato shared that she was briefly hospitalized after an allergic reaction to a mysterious food.

For Lovato, discovering allergies this way isn't news. If anything, the 34-year-old singer has been on this journey of discovering her allergies through trial and error for years. Like, in 2009, while shooting an episode of Sonny With a Chance in which she was pelted with egg salad, she found out she was allergic to a certain type of food. Lovato told Just Jared Jr.: "I actually had an allergic reaction the day we shot that. I had to go home early because they couldn’t just cover me up with makeup since I was red and itchy. I guess I was allergic to something in egg salad. But it was actually really funny and amusing."

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Lovato Is Allergic To Cats, Too!

Source: MEGA Demi Lovato didn't elaborate on what symptoms she experienced, nor mentioned any possible triggers other than the passionfruit and sushi.

She also has some kind of allergy to animals as well. As Lovato explained to BuzzFeed in 2013, "Sometimes I'll have a bad allergic reaction to dogs; sometimes I won't. But cats, if I am 10 feet away from them, I'll be freaking out." She continued, "I'll be in the room with someone and have an allergy attack and be like, 'Do you have a cat?' and they'll say, 'Yeah, how'd you know?'"

Lovato Adopted A Cat Despite Her Allergy

Source: MEGA Demi Lovato has been on this journey of finding out about her allergies through trial and error for years now.