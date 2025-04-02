From Bikinis to Frocks: Demi Lovato's Hottest Photos
Staying Fit and Strong
Demi Lovato showed off her fit physique in a gray sports bra and black leggings in an Instagram update.
The Camp Rock star, who has been open about her body image struggles, shared what she went through during her body acceptance journey.
"I've been working on myself for the past year, more so than I've ever worked on myself," Lovato said during a 2018 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "I've really surrendered to the process of just learning to love yourself, and I feel like it shows through my pictures. I post more bathing suit pictures online. I want to show my fans that it's possible that they can get to that self-love too."
She Bared It All
In the same photo dump, the "Heart Attack" songstress included a sultry topless photo of herself in a bathroom, exposing her toned back and curves by turning away from the camera. She wrapped the lower part of her body with a white bath towel to cover her modesty.
"Another day, another dump 🙃," she captioned the daring update.
Demi Lovato Marked the New Year With a Jaw-Dropping Snap
Just days after ringing in 2025, Lovato rocked a long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder velvet dress in a mirror selfie. Her snugly fitted ensemble accentuated her figure while putting the spotlight on her slender shoulder.
"Oh hi 2025 🖤," Lovato wrote in the caption.
Demi Lovato Dazzled in a Form-Fitting Ensemble
"Remember December 😉," Lovato captioned a carousel of photos, which included a snap of herself in a sultry, curve-hugging asymmetrical dress. She kept an updo hairstyle and completed her elegant look with a pair of black pumps.
Her Favorite Swimsuit
In June 2024, Lovato shimmered in a black strapless top and matching high-waisted bottom that complemented her massive sunglasses.
She told her followers, "Yes I've worn this bathing suit for years, yes I had it made and yes it's the only one I need, okay?!!"
Demi Lovato's Curves Shined
During a boat ride in Kauai, the "Cool for the Summer" singer set pulses racing when she slipped into a black strapless one-piece swimsuit that put her toned legs and curves on display.
She Faced a Jumpsuit Problem
Lovato cheekily shared the issue she had when she took a leak while wearing a one-piece overall.
"When you have to pee with a jumpsuit on," she captioned a mirror selfie in a bathroom, showcasing her flawless shoulders and upper chest.
Demi Lovato Has That Summer Glow
The 32-year-old singer strutted poolside in an eye-catching black bathing suit, completing her look with minimal makeup and wavy, bob hair.
"This summer has been *chefs kiss* 🤌🏼 Feeling so grateful and happy 🥰 PS. Only 6k more album inserts to sign 😅," Lovato said.
She Set Pulses Racing
Lovato put on a busty display in a black bikini top, emphasizing her chest in a daring selfie.