From Bikinis to Frocks: Demi Lovato's Hottest Photos

Demi Lovato showed off her fit physique in a gray sports bra and black leggings in an Instagram update.

The Camp Rock star, who has been open about her body image struggles, shared what she went through during her body acceptance journey.

"I've been working on myself for the past year, more so than I've ever worked on myself," Lovato said during a 2018 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "I've really surrendered to the process of just learning to love yourself, and I feel like it shows through my pictures. I post more bathing suit pictures online. I want to show my fans that it's possible that they can get to that self-love too."